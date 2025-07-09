or
10 Things You Don't Know About David Corenswet: What To Know About The 'Superman' Star

Here are 10 things you don't know about the latest DC Comics do-gooder.

By:

July 9 2025, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

David Corenswet Is From Pennsylvania

David Corenswet was born to two lawyers and raised in Philadelphia, Pa.

His Grandfather Is a Famous Author

He's the grandson of author Edward Packard, creator of the Choose Your Own Adventure book series.

In an interview with People, the Superman actor said his grandfather conceptualized the concept for the books after "telling bedtime stories to my mom and my aunt and my uncle. As he described it, he ran out of ideas, and so he just started asking them to come up with the next idea."

For Corenswet, there was no "single moment when [he] realized that that was a really big deal," knowing Packard was behind the series.

"But it's always fun having somebody mention them. The books come up one way or another, and I get to give him credit," he added. "And people who love those books really love those books, and it really means something to them."

In fact, Corenswet was reportedly a fan of the "amazing books" himself!

David Corenswet Grew Up Watching Films

Corenswet said his parents raised him and his sister on "old movies."

He explained, "We grew up watching the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movies, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn, and Singin' in the Rain dozens of times."

He Can Sing!

In high school, Corenswet formed an a cappella group called Three Card Monte — proving the new Superman can sing!

"I have an older-school baritone voice so a lot of the modern musicals, I just can't sing high enough for. But give me a Music Man or a Guys and Dolls, I really love that stuff," he said.

David Corenswet Loves the 'Star Wars' Franchise

He's a big Star Wars fan, having started watching the franchise long ago when he rented VHS tapes from Blockbuster.

David Corenswet Is a Happily Married Man

He married actress Julia Best Warner in 2023, and the couple welcomed their first child — a daughter — in April 2025.

"I feel like I've been a dad for a long time, and just waiting for a kid to prove it," he said of being a father. "My dad was an enthusiastic father and stayed home with my sister for a period when she was very little, and was very good with kids. And so I think I just inherited that. I liked being a camp counselor, and I have terrible jokes that nobody laughs at."

David Corenswet Got a Film Role After His College Graduation

He scored his first film role in 2018's Affairs of State two years after graduating from the Juilliard School, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama.

He Also Likes to Fly

Corenswet took flying lessons and says he got "hooked" on the experience of piloting a plane. However, he is reportedly not a fan of travel.

"I get stressed by just the logistics," he said. "Once I'm on the plane I'm fine, but getting there on time and everything being on time — that stresses me out."

David Corenswet Is the Tallest 'Superman' Actor

At 6-foot-4, Corenswet is the tallest actor ever to play Superman — and he pumped iron to bulk up for the part, putting on nearly 40 pounds.

He moaned, "I didn't fit into any of my pants."

David Corenswet Has a Favorite Directorial Debut

He admires actors who have helmed films and said his favorite directorial debut is A Star Is Born by Bradley Cooper.

