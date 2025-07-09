10 Things You Don't Know About David Corenswet: What To Know About The 'Superman' Star

He's the grandson of author Edward Packard, creator of the Choose Your Own Adventure book series.

In an interview with People, the Superman actor said his grandfather conceptualized the concept for the books after "telling bedtime stories to my mom and my aunt and my uncle. As he described it, he ran out of ideas, and so he just started asking them to come up with the next idea."

For Corenswet, there was no "single moment when [he] realized that that was a really big deal," knowing Packard was behind the series.

"But it's always fun having somebody mention them. The books come up one way or another, and I get to give him credit," he added. "And people who love those books really love those books, and it really means something to them."

In fact, Corenswet was reportedly a fan of the "amazing books" himself!