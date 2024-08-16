Rachel Claire Farnsworth Releases New Book Decoding the Body's Messages - 'Unlock the Wisdom to Heal'
Multi-award-winning wellness therapist and trauma release expert Rachel Claire Farnsworth has just released her first book, Decoding the Body's Messages - Unlock the Wisdom To Heal. This self-help book includes practical strategies for readers to confront self-limiting beliefs and trauma inhibiting personal fulfillment. Decoding will contain custom meditation resources and proprietary techniques for emotional release. The book is meant to be a catalyst for growth and transformation spurred by deep reflection and acceptance of emotional wounds.
Research shows that the subconscious mind drives the majority of brain activity. This deeply misunderstood area of cognitive processing controls awareness, visualization, and critical bodily functions. It has been shown to store an individual’s earliest memories and make decisions before the conscious mind can intervene. In the highly acclaimed 1963 self-help book, The Power of Your Subconscious Mind, Dr. Joseph Murphy details the extensive control of the subconscious mind over daily functioning. His insights are mirrored by many other notable figures who have also written or shared their thoughts on this topic. As spiritual topics like meditation and reiki become more accepted by mainstream society, more people are open to considering these services for healing. It appears as though more people are embracing alternative practices for self-care. A 2018 study revealed that 15% of British adults practice mindfulness and another report showed that about 26% use some kind of meditation.
Rachel Claire Farnsworth, the owner of Wellness with Rachel and a certified hypnotherapist, is excited to see this shift. She anticipates that more people will become curious about the power of these alternative methods and seek support. “Meditation and hypnotherapy are tools with the potential to heal your emotional, physical, and spiritual bodies,” Rachel says. “However, it can be difficult to know what practices are best depending on your struggles, which is why I have released my book. I want to share the techniques I have been using for the last six years, and provide readers with advice on how to improve their lives today.”
Decoding is meant to help readers understand how physical or emotional symptoms can indicate emotional disturbances. The book guides readers to learn and address imbalances that Rachel refers to as ‘extra layers’ someone has taken on within their lifetime. She frequently argues that trauma, anxiety, depression, and even physical conditions are not things humans are meant to live with forever. Each message the body is sending through different aches and pains is supposed to be a chance for people to connect current discomfort to past fears.
In the book, Rachel describes how most of these mental limitations appear in childhood. However, she is confident in hypnotherapy and meditation as a solution to these problems. “Once we can understand where emotional obstacles came from in the conscious mind, we can then reason with it, and put different things in place instead of our ingrained belief or action, we create a new result,” Rachel says. This process she refers to as ‘rewiring the brain’ is a proven concept called neuroplasticity, or the brain’s ability to change neural connections depending on how they relate with one another.
In Decoding, readers experience a two-stage transformation journey. They first identify what conditions or symptoms their body may be sending and use Rachel’s expertise to understand why these signals are present. Secondly, readers are encouraged to use the book’s meditation and hypnotherapy resources to balance their energy centers and release negative patterns. In just a few weeks, readers will be able to reframe their traumatic experiences, make connections to current hurdles, and eventually release the pain and suffering that has been holding them back. This makes space for new habits and ways of thinking.
Rachel hopes that this book will become a valuable resource for anyone on a healing journey.