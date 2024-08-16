Rachel Claire Farnsworth Releases New Book Decoding the Body's Messages - 'Unlock the Wisdom to Heal'

Multi-award-winning wellness therapist and trauma release expert Rachel Claire Farnsworth has just released her first book, Decoding the Body's Messages - Unlock the Wisdom To Heal. This self-help book includes practical strategies for readers to confront self-limiting beliefs and trauma inhibiting personal fulfillment. Decoding will contain custom meditation resources and proprietary techniques for emotional release. The book is meant to be a catalyst for growth and transformation spurred by deep reflection and acceptance of emotional wounds.

Research shows that the subconscious mind drives the majority of brain activity. This deeply misunderstood area of cognitive processing controls awareness, visualization, and critical bodily functions. It has been shown to store an individual’s earliest memories and make decisions before the conscious mind can intervene. In the highly acclaimed 1963 self-help book, The Power of Your Subconscious Mind, Dr. Joseph Murphy details the extensive control of the subconscious mind over daily functioning. His insights are mirrored by many other notable figures who have also written or shared their thoughts on this topic. As spiritual topics like meditation and reiki become more accepted by mainstream society, more people are open to considering these services for healing. It appears as though more people are embracing alternative practices for self-care. A 2018 study revealed that 15% of British adults practice mindfulness and another report showed that about 26% use some kind of meditation.