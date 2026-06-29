COUPLES Rachel Zegler Reunites With Ex Josh Andres Rivera Backstage as She Cheers on His Broadway Debut Source: MEGA Rachel Zegler reunited with ex Josh Andres Rivera backstage after attending his Broadway debut in 'The Rocky Horror Show.' Ayesha Zafar June 29 2026, Published 12:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rachel Zegler supported ex-boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera at his Broadway debut in The Rocky Horror Show, reuniting with him backstage after the performance. The Snow White star shared a dressing room selfie on her Instagram Story on June 28, dressed in a black lace dress with a thigh-high slit, writing, "CONGRATS GRAD!" She then posted a photo from the curtain call, adding, "So intensely proud of my friend Josh!" Fellow cast member Luke Evans, who plays Frank-N-Furter, also posted a photo with Zegler, captioned: "I deserved @rachelzegler." Zegler later reshared it on her IG Stories.

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Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera Have Remained Supportive Since Their Split

Source: @RACHELZEGLER/INSTAGRAM Rachel Zegler shared a backstage selfie with ex-boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera after attending his Broadway debut.

The actress' support comes months after Rivera landed the coveted Broadway role. When his casting was initially revealed earlier this year, Zegler was one of the first to express her excitement, congratulating him in the comments when Rivera first made the announcement post in January. She wrote, "LOVE TO SEE IT". Zegler and Rivera first crossed paths while working on Steven Spielberg's 2019 adaptation of West Side Story. Their professional collaboration blossomed into a romantic relationship, and the couple dated from 2021 to 2024.

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Source: MEGA Rachel Zegler praised her ex-boyfriend telling followers how intensely proud she is of her friend.

In November 2023, Rivera told PEOPLE that he and Zegler supported each other while working together off-screen. “We have debriefs at the end of the day and we talk about it. It's acting and she's very good at it and she's very professional and she's a wonderful coworker,” the actor said. He added, “I think we were able to communicate when one of us was down. It was nice. We were good support for one another.” Throughout their relationship, they also appeared together in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, where Zegler played Lucy Gray Baird and Rivera played Sejanus Plinth. The former couple also often attended premieres and public events together.

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Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera Continue Supporting Each Other

Source: MEGA Rachel Zegler and Rivera first met while filming West Side Story before dating from 2021 to 2024.

Although they are no longer romantically involved, Zegler and Rivera appear to have maintained a friendly relationship. Back in April, Rivera returned the favor by supporting Zegler during her performance of The Last Five Years in April alongside Ben Platt at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. His co-star Harvey Guillen shared the backstage photo on his Instagram Stories. This also shows that the support is mutual, with both actors cheering each other’s achievements.

Rachel Zegler Is Broadway-Bound Once Again

Source: MEGA Rachel Zegler is set to return to Broadway in 2027.