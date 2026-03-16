Rachel Zoe Admits She'll 'Never Forget' Jennifer Garner's Reaction to Her 'Exhausting' Divorce From Rodger Berman

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When Rachel Zoe recently opened up about the end of her decades-long marriage, she offered a glimpse into the very personal — and very public — dynamics that often accompany celebrity divorces. The fashion designer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed during a March 9 appearance on “The Inside Edit” podcast with Maeve Reilly that one of the first people she called after separating from her husband of 26 years, Rodger Berman, was actress Jennifer Garner. Zoe said she reached out to Garner for a recommendation for a divorce attorney. According to Zoe, Garner immediately suggested celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who represented her during her split from Ben Affleck. Zoe recalled Garner’s empathetic response to the news. “Her reaction was so interesting and I’ll never forget it,” Zoe said. “She was like, ‘You must be so exhausted.’ And I knew what she meant by it. And I was, I really was so exhausted.”

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Source: MEGA Rachel Zoe said Jennifer Garner helped her find a divorce lawyer.

Zoe and Berman, who share two sons, announced their separation in September 2024 before she filed for divorce in July 2025. Reflecting on the breakdown of the relationship, Zoe said she realized the marriage had run its course when she noticed a shift in how she felt about spending time with her husband. “The person that I never went anywhere without, I wanted to go without,” she said.

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A Divorce That Played Out Both Privately and Publicly

Source: MEGA The split unfolded in both private and public ways.

Zoe has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of the split, including on RHOBH, where she previously said of the relationship, “At the end of the day, I can’t change someone else.” The couple had been together for 26 years before separating, and Zoe has said that despite the breakup, the pair are focused on their children. She has said they are trying to remain amicable “because ultimately we want what’s best for the kids, right?” Still, even relatively amicable celebrity breakups rarely remain entirely private.

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The 'Court of Public Opinion' in Celebrity Divorces

Source: MEGA Legal experts explained that divorces often unfold on two parallel tracks.

According to attorney Robert Wallack of The Wallack Firm, a Manhattan firm that specializes in matrimony and family law, high-profile divorces often unfold on two parallel tracks: the legal process itself and the narrative that develops in the media. “While divorce filings are confidential and not made public by the court system, that doesn’t necessarily stop a party from leaking copies of the documents, or details contained in them, to the press,” Wallack explained. Unless there is a confidentiality agreement, non-disclosure agreement, or court-ordered gag rule, he said, “there is really no limit” on what either party can publicly reveal. In celebrity cases, decisions about what information becomes public are often carefully considered. “The decision about what to disclose, and what not to disclose, is usually strategic, and in celebrity cases is often made in conjunction with PR professionals,” he said. “The goal is to put forward a compelling story which can aid a party’s case, engender sympathy for the party, and/or to vilify the other party.”

Who Filed First?

Source: MEGA The divorce narrative continued beyond court filings.