Rachel Zoe Admits Ex-Husband Rodger Berman 'Changed' Ahead of Shocking Divorce: 'You Can’t Control Other People'

Rachel Zoe opened up about her bombshell breakup from ex-husband Rodger Berman. During the Tuesday, February 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the fashion designer, 54, admitted that a shift in her husband’s personality led them to separate.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Rachel Zoe guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Co-host Sheinelle Jones asked what went wrong in her relationship and if she has been able to process the breakup. “It’s not one thing. It’s never one thing that goes wrong. We were together for more than half my life, well over more than half my life. We met when I was 19,” she explained. “I think that, ultimately, people grow together, they grow apart. I always thought people don’t change, but I think they can change. Sometimes, when people do change, they want to stay in that change and that’s okay. With the ‘Let Them’ theory and everything else, you just have to let them change and be who they want to be. You can’t control other people. You can only control how you react to them.”

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman have two kids.

Zoe admitted it’s “wild” returning to reality TV with “a lot going on” in her personal life. “I really did go in blind. I’ve spoken about this before. I, very candidly, have never seen an episode of the show,” she said of joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I don’t [watch reality TV]...I really went in not knowing how I was going to be. I think I just thought I was going to be kind of reserved but honest, and I had to sort of read the room and understand the dynamic between the women, not having known a lot of them.”

Source: mega Rachel Zoe filed for divorce last year.

She added, “I do have an opinion, and the reason I’m doing this is because I really, genuinely, want to help as many women as possible…the reason why I’m so happy and feel so sort of strong and in myself is because I’m so independent financially, socially and otherwise…we keep finding women that are stuck in these situations, whether it’s prenups, whether it’s unhappy marriages and scared to leave because their whole identity is wrapped up in that, or financially.”

Source: mega Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman separated in 2024.

Zoe and Berman, 57, announced their separation in September 2024 after 33 years together and 26 years of marriage. The fashion mogul officially filed for divorce in July 2025. The exes share two kids, Skyler, 14, and Kaius, 12.

Source: mega Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman were together for 33 years.