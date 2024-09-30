or
Rachel Zoe Says Her Kids 'Are All That Matter' After Rodger Berman Divorce

rachel zoe and rodger berman
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zoe said her kids 'are all that matter' after her split from Rodger Berman.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Updated 5:22 p.m. ET

Rachel Zoe may be a single lady, but her main focus is her kids.

zoe and berman divorce
Source: MEGA

Rache Zoe opened up after her split from Rodger Berman was made public.

Following the announcement that she and her now-ex-husband Rodger Berman were breaking up after more than three decades together, the 53-year-old fashion designer shared an update on how their sons, Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10, are coping.

“My kids are amazing, and that's all that matters,” she told E! News on Friday, September 27. “I mom so hard that I don't take my eye off them. So they're happy. I think that's making everything okay.”

zoe shares update after divorce
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zoe shared she feels 'very blessed' that her sons are 'still incredibly sweet.'

Reflecting on her children, Zoe shared that she feels "very blessed" that they are "still incredibly sweet."

"Right now, they still will hug me in public. They'll tell me they love me in public," she told People that same night.

"They'll be with me all the time. So I'm just, because I've lived through the adolescence, and I know from my friends and I know from myself [that kids are] not that nice at that age. So they're still really sweet," she continued.

The businesswoman also provided insight into how she’s holding up following the split.

“I'm good, you know, I really I'm good,” she shared. “Just doing my life and being with people I love, and going to things that matter, and just constantly surrounding myself with my incredible friends.”

zoe receives outouring love after divorce
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zoe shared staying busy with work projects has been a positive distraction for her after their split.

The mom-of-two also mentioned that staying busy with several work projects, including her podcast "Climbing in Heels," which she gushed "is doing really well," has been a positive distraction.

“And I have a lot of different brand partnerships and licenses and endorsements and things like that, lots going on with the brand, which is very exciting,” she added.

Aside from motherhood and work duties, Zoe shared that the outpouring of love she has received since announcing her separation from Berman is another thing that keeps her going.

rachel zoe shares life after divorce
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zoe shared that the outpouring of love she has received keeps her going.

"I'm doing things that make me feel good — like tonight — and being with my incredible support system of girlfriends and friends, honestly, and just working hard, mom-ing hard and going out and being with people I love who just make me feel really good," she shared.

"I wake up with my heart full every day so that's all I can ask for, right?" the entrepreneur continued.

As OK! previously reported, the former flames announced their divorce on social media earlier this month.

“We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children," their statement read at the time.

