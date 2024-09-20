Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman's Romance 'Had Been Gone a Long Time' Prior to Shocking Split
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman's chemistry fizzled a while before they made the decision to divorce after 26 years of marriage.
The former flames — who were together for a total of 33 years before pulling the plug on their relationship — announced they had split on September 9, almost three decades after tying the knot in 1996.
"They have their businesses in common and their sons who they adore, but the romance has been gone a long time," a source spilled to a news publication of the separated spouses, who share two kids, Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10.
While Zoe and Berman — who have a combined net worth of $30 million — are "committed" to co-parenting and continuing to manage their numerous joint business ventures together, "how and when they plan on dividing assets is anyone’s guess, but financially speaking it’s not going to be simple," the insider warned.
Zoe was the one to break news of the fashion guru and the former banker's marital demise via Instagram earlier this month.
"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage," Zoe confirmed in an emotional social media post. "We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have create and our countless memories together."
"Our number one priority has been and will always be our children," she continued. "We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this new time as we navigate this new chapter."
Berman and Zoe first met in 1991, when both of the successful stars were students at George Washington University. The duo tied the knot roughly seven years later, but didn't become parents until their eldest son was born in 2011.
The exes' love story was partially displayed in Bravo's The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2007 to 2013, and on Lifetime’s one-season series Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe in 2015.
Zoe was quick to ditch her wedding ring just hours after exposing her divorce from Berman, as she was spotted attending a launch event for Jeremiah Brent’s new Crate & Kids line held at the Hotel Bel-Air on September 9.
While Zoe had the comments section of her divorce announcement disabled, fans flocked to other recent posts on her Instagram page begging the celebrity stylist to reconsider her decision.
"Why can’t you guys work it out!? We almost got a divorce after 25 years of marriage, but we worked it out and we are 26 years later! We are now empty nesters make it work out," someone mentioned, while a second user wrote: "Think real hard about what you are splitting up."
Others were understanding, however, as one fan declared, "Much love to you and your family as you navigate through this new life you will all begin. Hold your head high because a 26 year marriage is not a failure, it’s a success. I’ll be thinking of the four of you as you begin this new journey. ❤️."
"Re your last post — all the best to you both. No one needs this information except you two. The public think they have a right to your privacy — we don't. With love and with light," another supporter noted.
