Rachel Zoe Admits She '100 Percent' Should Have Left Husband Rodger Berman 'Sooner' Amid Divorce Shocker: 'I Was Really Done'

Rachel Zoe is opening up about what led to her split from estranged husband Rodger Berman. In a new interview with the fashion mogul, she revealed they started to disagree on some important things before separating last year. Zoe, 54, explained the relationship started to break down when she began "to question decisions," realizing that she and Berman, 57, didn't see eye to eye "on what certain outcomes should be."

Rachel Zoe's Marriage Didn't Feel Like an 'Advantageous Situation' for Their Children

Source: mega Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman separated in September 2024.

"I started to feel like this may not be the most advantageous situation for our children," she shared. "For me for the last 14 years, literally every breath I take is for my kids. So every decision I make, every lens that I look through is through a lens of my children, of what are they going to think? What are they going to say? How will this affect them? The former fashion stylist, who officially filed for divorce in July, added, "I have never felt that people should live together and stay together unhappy." The longtime couple first met in 1991 while attending George Washington University and got married in 1998. They share two sons: Skyler, 14, and Kaius, 11.

Rachel Zoe Was 'Really Done' With the Marriage

Source: mega The couple was married for 26 years.

The newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continued, declaring, "I was done. I was really done." "I don't suffer from guilt of not having given it everything I could have," she confessed. "I don't suffer from that, and I don't suffer from feeling like it was a failed marriage. Having been married for 26 years, I would say that three-quarters of that was amazing."

Rachel Zoe Wishes She Left Rodger Berman 'Sooner'

Source: mega Rachel Zoe regrets not leaving Rodger Berman 'sooner.'

Zoe also confessed that "in hindsight" she "100 percent" should have "left sooner." "I think if you ask any woman who has left a situation, they would probably say that they probably should have done it sooner," she explained. "But it is what it is. At the end of the day, I ultimately did what's best for the kids. I think that having two parents that love them is more important than having two parents together that maybe shouldn't be together anymore."

Rodger Berman Was Seen With Another Woman This Summer

Source: mega Rodger Berman was photographed with a mystery woman in July.