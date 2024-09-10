Rachel Zoe Announces Divorce From Rodger Berman After 33 Years Together: 'We Are Committed to Co-Parent Our Boys'

The pair met in 1991 when they both attended George Washington University. They got married in 1998 and welcomed two sons: Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.

The former flames also shared a glimpse at their personal life on the Bravo series The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2007 to 2013, and on Lifetime’s Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe, which ran for one season in 2015.