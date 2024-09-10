Rachel Zoe Announces Divorce From Rodger Berman After 33 Years Together: 'We Are Committed to Co-Parent Our Boys'
Rachel Zoe announced she and Rodger Berman are going their separate ways.
"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have create and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this new time as we navigate this new chapter," the fashion guru, 53, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 9. "With love and gratitude — Rachel & Rodger."
The pair met in 1991 when they both attended George Washington University. They got married in 1998 and welcomed two sons: Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.
The former flames also shared a glimpse at their personal life on the Bravo series The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2007 to 2013, and on Lifetime’s Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe, which ran for one season in 2015.
In 2021, the duo discussed how the pandemic brought them together.
"We've grown closer as a family. It's amazing," Berman told PEOPLE.
Added Zoe, "I also think us having a homeschool teacher for them has been life-changing. They both just really found themselves. That's been the best part of this insane awful year, the quality time when normally they're in school all day, we're in work all day, and then we all catch up at night. I, personally, will deeply miss when they go back to school."
However, it didn't seem like the pair could make it work, as Berman was reportedly spotted out with another woman recently, RadarOnline.com reported.
Berman also has been noticeably absent from the blonde beauty's posts. Zoe recently celebrated her birthday, but Berman was nowhere to be seen in the pictures she uploaded to social media. "Closed out Summer in a favorite place by the ocean with my angels 👼 by my side for love and birthday hugs and wishes. I am the luckiest and the most grateful," she wrote.