'Dangerous' 'RHONY' Alum Ramona Singer 'Seriously' Considering Run for Office: 'She's Been Talking to Conservative Donors'

Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: @ramonasinger/Instagram

'RHONY' alum Ramona Singer is 'seriously' considering a run for office, according to a new report.

May 12 2025, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Ramona Singer may no longer have a spot on The Real Housewives of New York City, but she’s reportedly eyeing a new job.

“Ramona is seriously considering a run for office,” a Palm Beach, Fla., socialite dished to a publication. “She’s been talking to conservative donors and wants to frame herself as a no-nonsense, straight-talking woman of the people. The problem is... she’s Ramona.”

Ramona Singer's Controversial Photo With Daniel Penny

Photo of Ramona Singer and Daniel Penny
Source: @ramonasinger/Instagram

Ramona Singer confused people when she shared a picture with Daniel Penny.

Singer recently shared a photo to Instagram with Daniel Penny, the marine who was acquitted in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, calling him a “hero” and saying she was “so proud” of him. While she received significant backlash online, insiders claimed the post was part of her plan to move into the political arena.

Ramona Singer's Political Aspirations

Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: @ramonasinger/Instagram

An insider insisted Ramona Singer has 'a base of followers.'

“She’s already got a base of followers, she’s wealthy, and she’s friends with a lot of conservative players,” a GOP strategist commented. “In Florida, that’s enough to land a seat.”

An insider close to her claimed she’s always felt “misunderstood” and is now “spinning that into a political narrative: that she’s a truth-teller being silenced.”

“It’s classic Ramona delusion — but it’s also dangerous,” they added.

Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: @ramonasinger/Instagram

A source stated Ramona Singer wants to run for office due to her missing being in front of 'the camera.'

Another Bravo insider insisted Singer is not “running for office because she wants to serve,” but rather misses her time in the spotlight in front of “the camera.”

In the wake of the rumors, a former RHONY costar of Singer’s weighed in, calling her the “last person who should be representing anyone,” adding she couldn’t even get through a “reunion taping without storming off” the set.

Ramona's Filter Fail

Photo of Ramona Singer
Source: @ramonasinger/Instagram

A fan said Ramona Singer looked 'like a newborn' in a filtered picture she shared.

Singer recently made headlines for sharing a filtered picture of herself on social media.

Posing with two men, Singer captioned the pic, “Just another great night in Palm Beach.” The reality starlet donned a white dress with a blue print, but fans couldn’t help but notice her face looked very young and different, with one person claiming she looked “like a newborn.”

“I love you Ramona… but come on! This makes you look younger than Avery [Singer],” one person said.

When another piped in to say they were “screaming with this edit,” Ramona clapped back, saying, “I didn’t edit. I guess my gorgeous gay friends did lol.”

She also replied to another critic, insisting there was “no filter” but she was “embarrassed,” stating she didn’t “know how” the picture came out the way it did.

