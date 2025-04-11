Ramona Singer Looks Unrecognizable as She's Compared to a 'Wax Figure' in Shocking Photo
Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer is being slammed for a new photo she posted in which she was compared to a "wax figure."
Posing with two men, Singer captioned the pic, “Just another great night in Palm Beach.” The reality starlet donned a white dress with a blue print, but fans couldn’t help but notice her face looked very young and different, with one person claiming she looked “like a newborn.”
“I love you Ramona… but come on! This makes you look younger than Avery [Singer],” one person said.
When another piped in to say they were “screaming with this edit,” Singer clapped back, saying, “I didn’t edit. I guess my gorgeous gay friends did lol.”
She also replied to another critic, insisting there was “no filter” but she was “embarrassed,” stating she didn’t “know how” the picture came out the way it did.
Still, others commented they’d like Singer to “share” her “filter routine,” while another person said this is the “most unhinged” thing she’s ever done.
Singer is no stranger to Instagram controversy, having caused quite a stir in January when the California wildfires were raging when she shared a selfie of herself smiling to her Instagram Story.
Singer wrote over the video: “Beautiful day to wake up to.”
“Unfortunately people in Cali have no idea what their day will bring,” she added with a tear emoji and a prayer emoji. Singer posted a second clip, showing off a beautiful balcony with water and light in the background with the same caption.
Reddit users were quick to slam Singer for the insensitive post, given what was going on in California at the time.
“She honestly thinks she’s being compassionate,” one member wrote. “Ramona’s heart is a void.”
“This is a new low,” another user noted.
Others claimed she has “zero awareness,” a “level of narcissism,” is “insane” and “putrid.”
This is “her ‘sucks to be you post,’” another Reddit user lamented. “She’s so into her own self absorbed ‘reality.’ She has no ability to even imagine other people’s experiences. Zero sensitivity.”
The comments kept flowing in, with other Reddit members calling her a “morally bland idiot,” a “moron,” a “sick twisted woman” and “tone deaf.”
Prior to the wildfire fiasco, Singer found herself in a sticky situation when she was removed from BravoCon in October 2023 after it was revealed she used a partial racial slur in a text exchange with a Page Six reporter.