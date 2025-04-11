Ramona Singer Looks Unrecognizable as She's Compared to a 'Wax Figure' in Shocking Photo

Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer is being slammed for a new photo she posted in which she was compared to a "wax figure."

Ramona Singer said she did not filter her photo she's being criticized for.

Posing with two men, Singer captioned the pic, “Just another great night in Palm Beach.” The reality starlet donned a white dress with a blue print, but fans couldn’t help but notice her face looked very young and different, with one person claiming she looked “like a newborn.”

“I love you Ramona… but come on! This makes you look younger than Avery [Singer],” one person said.

When another piped in to say they were “screaming with this edit,” Singer clapped back, saying, “I didn’t edit. I guess my gorgeous gay friends did lol.”

She also replied to another critic, insisting there was “no filter” but she was “embarrassed,” stating she didn’t “know how” the picture came out the way it did.