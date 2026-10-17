What Is Rande Gerber's Net Worth? All About the Businessman's Multimillion-Dollar Earnings

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Rande Gerber traded the runway for the hospitality world. Like his wife, Cindy Crawford, the businessman got his start as a model after being scouted by Ford Models on the streets of Manhattan at the age of 16. According to The New York Times, he balanced international modeling jobs with his television production studies at the University of Arizona. After his brief modeling stint, Gerber shifted into commercial real estate and worked as an agent for Edward S. Gordon. His career took a major turn when hotelier Ian Schrager asked him to find a bar tenant for the Paramount Hotel in Times Square before ultimately encouraging him to run the space himself. The opportunity marked the beginning of Gerber's successful career in hospitality. Scroll down to learn more about Gerber's net worth and how he built his fortune.

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What Is Rande Gerber's Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford have built a sizable combined fortune.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gerber and his supermodel wife have a combined net worth of $400 million. His individual net worth has not been publicly disclosed.

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How Did Rande Gerber Get Into the Hospitality Business?

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Source: MEGA Rande Gerber is a businessman.

In 1991, Gerber opened The Whiskey at the Paramount Hotel, which quickly became one of Manhattan's most popular nightlife destinations that later became a stepping stone in his long-term career. "Rande had a graciousness about him, and he was graceful as a person," Schrager said, per The New York Times. "He was a bright, articulate guy, sociable, likable. And, running a bar — it's not rocket science. I thought he could do it." Together with his brothers, Scott and Kenny Gerber, Rande built Gerber Group, which has since expanded into bars, restaurants and lounges across multiple countries. He later joined forces with George Clooney and Mike Meldman to launch Casamigos in January 2013. Global beverage giant Diageo acquired the brand in a deal valued at up to $1 billion in June 2017. When asked what type of company he strives to build, Rande told the Nobleman, "Most of the people who work for us have never worked in the liquor business before. We hire young, smart, creative, and passionate people. I love having that energy around me. I give them the opportunity to grow in other directions, whether it's sales or marketing. I let them grow. It's a collaborative company. Nobody has their own office. People move around. We have a ping pong table, pool table, a lounge, a bar."

What Other Business Ventures Has Rande Gerber Pursued?

Source: MEGA Rande Gerber is a University of Arizona graduate.