George and Amal Clooney Have Been 'Taking Shifts' to Be With Mourning Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber After Son Presley's Death: Source
Sept. 24 2026, Published 9:55 p.m. ET
George and Amal Clooney are making sure Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber aren't alone as they mourn the devastating death of their son, Presley Gerber.
The longtime friends have reportedly remained close to the grieving couple since Presley died at age 27 on September 20, helping the family through the difficult days following their loss.
George and Amal Clooney Are 'Taking Shifts' With the Gerber Family
George, Amal and several other close friends have reportedly been spending time with Cindy and Rande to ensure they have support around them.
"George, Amal [Clooney] and a few of their other close friends have been taking shifts staying with the family so they aren't alone," a source dished.
The couple joined the Gerber family in Los Angeles after learning about Presley's death and have remained nearby ever since.
George and Amal Clooney Are Helping With Arrangements
Their support has extended beyond simply keeping the family company.
According to another source, George and Amal have been helping Cindy and Rande with arrangements and "whatever else the family needs" as they navigate the aftermath of their son's death.
George has also reportedly maintained a close relationship with both Presley and his younger sister, Kaia Gerber, over the years.
George Clooney and Rande Gerber Have Been Friends for Years
- George Clooney Offered Presley Gerber Support Before Model's Tragic Death, Source Says
- Presley Gerber Praised Dad Rande for Supporting Him Through His 'Darkest' Times Months Before Death
- George Clooney 'Knew' Matthew Perry 'Wasn’t Happy' on 'Friends' But 'Had no Idea' Late Actor 'Was Doing 12 Vicodin a Day'
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George's bond with the family goes back decades.
The actor and Rande famously cofounded Casamigos tequila alongside Mike Meldman before selling the company to Diageo in 2017.
A source close to Cindy described George as "family," highlighting just how intertwined the longtime friends have become.
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Are Mourning Their Son
Presley died while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, Calif.
Dispatch recordings indicated first responders were called to the address for reports of an overdose and cardiac arrest. An official cause and manner of death have not yet been released.
Sources previously told the outlet that Cindy, Rande and Kaia were in "total shock" following the loss.
Presley Gerber Was Open About His Personal Struggles
Before his death, Presley spoke publicly about his struggles with mental health and drug use.
The model used social media to discuss his experiences and had begun sharing "Mental Health Mondays" posts in hopes that his openness could help others.
Following his death, a source remembered Presley as a "caring and charismatic person" who made those around him feel special.