Randy Travis' Wife Mary Davis Refused 'to Pull the Plug' on Him After His Massive 2013 Stroke Because She Knew 'He Was Still Fighting'
Randy Travis' wife, Mary Davis, is quite literally his lifeline.
In a new interview, Davis gushed over their relationship and reflected on the hardships they endured due to the singer's health, but she believes the tough times only made them stronger.
Mary Davis Raves Over Marriage to Randy Travis
"He's so kind to me. He's so sweet to me, you know. ‘What do you always call me?’ And it just cracks me up," she said to a news outlet, prompting Randy, 66, sitting beside her, to laugh before she revealed the nickname: "Hot mama."
Though the two knew each other since 1990, they didn't start dating until 2010. Mary said it feels like she "got to marry my best friend," as she believes "the good Lord puts us where we're supposed to be when we need to be there."
Randy Travis' Scary Health Complications
The duo married in 2015, but they almost didn't make it to the altar, as the musician suffered a massive stroke in 2013. While doctors told Mary to prepare for the worst, she revealed "there was never a doubt in Randy's mind that he could make it through."
"It was that magical moment that I went to his bedside when they said, 'We need to pull the plug. He's got too many things going against him at that point.' He had gotten a staph infection and three other hospital-born bacterial viruses like Serratia, Pseudomonas, one thing after another, and the doctors were just saying, 'He just doesn't have the strength to get through this,'" she recounted.
When medics told her his blood cell count was dangerously low, she went up to him as he laid in his hospital bed.
"That was the moment that I knew that Randy Travis was gonna make it because he squeezed my hand and a tear went down his face," she gushed. "And I said, 'He's still fighting.'"
The Couple's Advocacy Mission
The complication led to aphasia, and Travis is now unable to sing or speak, but the couple don't throw themselves a pity party — instead, they now use their experience to help others learn about his condition.
"We want people to understand strokes, stroke rehabilitation, that there is life after stroke," Davis said in another interview. "We did find that all of the rehab that we went through, life is the best rehab. Just get out there. Go do what you used to do. You know, the world may wonder why you're out here, but just go out there and, you know, dance like nobody's watching and sing like nobody's listening and just have a good time. It truly is the best therapy."