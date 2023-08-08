Randy Travis Is Feeling 'Good' After Suffering a Massive Stroke in 2013: 'He's Very Faithful'
It's been ten years since country star Randy Travis suffered a massive stroke, but he seems to be on the up and up.
When asked how he's feeling these days, he replied, "Good."
In 2013, Travis, 64, developed viral cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that left him in critical condition, after a respiratory infection. He later had a stroke, leading him to get surgery on his brain. Due to the stroke, he developed aphasia and now has trouble speaking or singing, which is why is wife, Mary Davis, mostly talks on his behalf.
"He's very faithful," she told Fox News Digital. "We, you know, we leaned hard on God. It's been 10 years now since the stroke, and that's hard to believe… There's really no words for it and there's not a day that goes by that I just don't thank God for his grace and his mercy."
In the first few years after the stroke, Davis was left "wondering if we had another day on this sweet earth." However, things worked out for the best, as Travis is now stable and hoping to educate people about what he went through.
"We want people to understand strokes, stroke rehabilitation, that there is life after stroke," Davis explained. "We did find that all of the rehab that we went through, life is the best rehab. Just get out there. Go do what you used to do. You know, the world may wonder why you're out here, but just go out there and, you know, dance like nobody's watching and sing like nobody's listening and just have a good time. It truly is the best therapy."
"And we want people to understand aphasia, because aphasia, it's a tough one… but one out of three stroke victims – I don't call them victims. I call them survivors – but it's one out of three. You're affected by aphasia. It may be minor. It may be major. Randy's happens to be major because of this side of the brain and the part of the brain that was affected. And it was a massive stroke because it was three days in detection," she added.