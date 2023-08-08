Randy Travis Is Feeling 'Good' After Suffering a Massive Stroke in 2013: 'He's Very Faithful'

"We want people to understand strokes, stroke rehabilitation, that there is life after stroke," Davis explained. "We did find that all of the rehab that we went through, life is the best rehab. Just get out there. Go do what you used to do. You know, the world may wonder why you're out here, but just go out there and, you know, dance like nobody's watching and sing like nobody's listening and just have a good time. It truly is the best therapy."

"And we want people to understand aphasia, because aphasia, it's a tough one… but one out of three stroke victims – I don't call them victims. I call them survivors – but it's one out of three. You're affected by aphasia. It may be minor. It may be major. Randy's happens to be major because of this side of the brain and the part of the brain that was affected. And it was a massive stroke because it was three days in detection," she added.