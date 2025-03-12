BREAKING NEWS Rapper Soulja Boy's Trial Kicks Off After Rapper Is Accused of Rape, Assault and Kidnapping by Ex-Assistant Source: MEGA

Rapper Soulja Boy's trial has kicked off after he was accused of rape, assault and kidnapping by a woman who worked as his personal assistant. On Wednesday, March 12, the rapper, 34, is in court this week after a civil lawsuit was filed against the musician.

Source: mega The rapper has been accused of assault and rape by a woman who used to work for him.

The woman, called Jane Doe in the complaint, claims she started working for the singer in December 2018 after agreed to be paid $500 a week for services including cleaning his house, cooking, carrying personal belongings, stying his hair and handling travel agreements, among other things. According to the complaint, he never paid her.

Source: mega The woman said the rapper didn't pay her.

When the woman started working for the celebrity, he allegedly sent her unsolicited pictures of his p-----, the lawsuit claims. The pair began a romantic relationship after — before the alleged abuse began, the lawsuit claims. Doe was then subjected to assaults, including kicking and punching and threats of violence and death. Doe claims Soulja Boy raped her for the first time in February 2019, but later felt bad and gave her $1,000. According to the lawsuit, the threats and assaults continued, with Soulja Boy previously stating: "I should have killed you." “On one occasion, defendant Way punched plaintiff so hard in the head, she lost consciousness, only to wake up in a locked bedroom with no mattress, food or water,” the lawsuit claims. “On another occasion when plaintiff tried to quit and leave defendant Way, defendant Way locked her in a room for approximately three days against her will with no hot water until she was coerced into not leaving.”

Source: mega The rapper allegedly raped the woman multiple times, the lawsuit claims.

Doe claims she was in love with Soulja Boy, who allegedly manipulated her to stay with him despite repeatedly hurting her. “In August of 2020, defendant Way attacked plaintiff so hard that she thought she was going to die. Plaintiff regained consciousness outside of defendant Way’s home on the grass, and ran away from the home,” according to the lawsuit. “At this point, plaintiff moved out of defendant Way’s home with none of her personal belongings.” She returned in October 2020 when he raped her against and then violently attached her several months later, Doe claims. Doe was never paid for her personal assistant work, the lawsuit states. “Way caused plaintiff numerous and serious physical and sexual injuries causing plaintiff to fear for her life,” according to the complaint. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in excess of seven figures for backpay and tremendous pain and suffering.

Source: mega The trial is underway in California.

The complaint was filed against Deandre Cortez Way, also known as Soulja Boy, was filed by Doe in January 2021 in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging sexual battery, false imprisonment, negligence and assault, among numerous other claims involving failure to pay and labor code violations.