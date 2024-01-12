10 Rappers Who Won Awards for Acting: Eminem, Snoop Dogg and More
Common
Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn, has continuously appeared in several TV shows and movies through the years. He successfully earned several nominations and awards for his work as an actor, including an NAACP Image Award for his role in the film Selma.
Eminem
In 1996, Eminem debuted as a rapper with his album Infinite, and the project helped him create his empire in the hip-hop industry. While he started as a hip-hop artist, he took minor roles, beginning with the 2001 film The Wash, a year before he debuted in the semi-autobiographical flick 8 Mile.
The latter earned him the Best Male Performance and Best Breakthrough Male from the MTV Movie Awards for his role as Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr.
Slim Shady also won the Teen Choice Awards' Choice Movie: Actor Drama/Action Adventure and Choice Movie: Breakout Star – Male in 2003.
Ice Cube
Aside from being an accomplished rapper, Ice Cube has had success as an actor and film producer. He starred in numerous flicks — from John Singleton's Boyz n the Hood to 21 Jump Street.
For his acting awards, the "It Was a Good Day" rapper has already won two recognitions: the MECCA Movie Award: Acting Award in 2002 and Blockbuster Entertainment Award: Favorite Action Team in 2000.
Ice-T
Ice-T went into acting before releasing his first-ever LP in the 1980s. After finding success as an actor, he began playing small and big roles in New Jack City, Trespass, Johnny Mnemonic, Surviving the Game and Pimps Up, Ho's Down.
In 1996, he won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series after appearing on New York Undercover. His role in the hit crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit also gave him another Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2002.
LL Cool J
LL Cool J joined the cast of several series and movies over the years, including Mindhunters, Last Holiday, Halloween H20, In Too Deep and Any Given Sunday. While he has earned numerous awards as a rapper, his work as an actor also helped him snag more accolades.
The Grudge Match star won the Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Supporting Actor – Action in 2000 for his role in Deep Blue Sea and NAACP Image Awards' Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles.
His other awards include Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series (NAACP Image Awards 2012), Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series (NAACP Image Awards 2013), Choice TV Actor: Action (Teen Choice Awards 2013) and Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series (NAACP Image Awards 2014).
Ludacris
Ludacris has won three Grammy Awards, on top of a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critic's Choice Award and an MTV Video Music Award. For his acting gigs, he won the BET Awards' Best Actor in 2006 and Screen Actors Guild Awards' Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his role in Crash in 2005.
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah made history as a rapper and an actress.
She made her first film appearance in 1991 in Jungle Fever and scored her first TV role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air before starring in more flicks. She got her first acting award in 1996, receiving the Outstanding Performance – Actress Award at the American Black Film Festival for her role in the 1996 film Set It Off.
The "You Can't Stop the Beat" actress also won the Best Actress award at the BET Awards 2003, Best Supporting Actress at the Black Reel Awards 2003, Best Actress at the Black Reel Awards 2006, Best Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series at the Black Reel Awards 2016 and Best Acting Ensemble awards from the Critics' Choice Award in 2003 and 2008, among others.
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs started his career as a rapper in 1997, but he has since established more empires in different industries.
As an actor, he won the Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special at the NAACP Image Awards in 2009 for his appearance on A Raisin in the Sun. Among the films he became part of include Monster's Ball, Carlito's Way: Rise to Power, Get Him to the Greek and Draft Day.
Snoop Dogg
While Snoop Dogg has made countless cameos and played notable roles in films and TV shows for decades, his appearance in Denzel Washington's Training Day became the most notable one. The flick in question, where he played Blue's character, landed him a 2002 MTV Movie Award for Best Cameo.
Will Smith
After The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith stole the spotlight and became one of the most successful rappers-actors in the industry. While working on his music, he also played titular roles in different TV shows and films.
Smith's appearance in King Richard won him several accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actor, a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, a SAG Award for Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama and a Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor.