10 Rappers Who Won Awards for Acting: Eminem, Snoop Dogg and More

In 1996, Eminem debuted as a rapper with his album Infinite, and the project helped him create his empire in the hip-hop industry. While he started as a hip-hop artist, he took minor roles, beginning with the 2001 film The Wash, a year before he debuted in the semi-autobiographical flick 8 Mile.

The latter earned him the Best Male Performance and Best Breakthrough Male from the MTV Movie Awards for his role as Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr.

Slim Shady also won the Teen Choice Awards' Choice Movie: Actor Drama/Action Adventure and Choice Movie: Breakout Star – Male in 2003.