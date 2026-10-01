'You’re Gonna Get a Sunburn Out Here': Rare Photos of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean Revealed

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Rare photos of Dolly Parton with Carl Dean are now making the rounds on the internet. The snaps have been unveiled at her Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. In the pictures, the late country legend was seen posing with her rarely seen husband, who died 17 months before her due to an undisclosed illness.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @THECOUNTRYWIRE/INSTAGRAM Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's rare snaps were unveiled at her Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.

Parton had shared in interviews that Dean caught her attention with a playful comment, possibly “you’re gonna get a sunburn out here,” while she was doing her laundry at the Wishy Washy Laundromat on her very first day in Nashville.

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Source: MEGA Rare photos of Dolly Parton with Carl Dean were recently unearthed.

The previously unseen snippets are from the duo's youth, as the two appear to be posing in a photo booth. As compared to the look she settled on in the later years of her life, Parton was seen exposing her arms and bare fingernails in these pictures - which is undoubtedly a rare sight, considering that she was rarely ever seen without her trademark glamorous acrylics.

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Source: MEGA In the never-seen-before pictures, the late country legend was seen posing with her rarely seen husband, Carl Dean.

In the post shared by the Country Wire on Instagram featuring the carousel of photos of the couple posing goofily, the caption read, "Rare photos of Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, from Dolly’s new Life of Many Colors Museum." The caption continued to reveal that the Life of Many Colors Museum is located on the third floor of the country singer's new SongTeller hotel, which officially opened to the Nashville public on Tuesday, September 29, after a soft opening phase that began on September 14.

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Dolly Parton Said She Appreciated Carl Dean for Giving Her 'Freedom'

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton got married to Carl Dean in 1966.

Parton and Dean tied the knot back in May 1966, around two years after they first started dating. More than a decade later, in an interview with Barbara Walters, in which the host mercilessly grilled her about her looks, socioeconomic background and personal life, Parton was asked about her marriage to "this man whom nobody ever seems to see." Walters questioned her, “You don’t see him very much. You’re on the road most of the time. You’ve said, ‘I know that this marriage will always last. This man gives me everything I need.’ How do you know?”

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton said she appreciated that Carlon Dean gave her 'freedom.'