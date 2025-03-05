Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's Relationship Timeline: Their Nearly 60 Years of Marriage Explored

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean first met at the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville in 1964.

In a 1976 interview with The New York Times, the 79-year-old country singer said she would come to the city with her dirty laundry.

"I was in such a hurry to get here — and after I'd put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin' down the street, just lookin' at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved," Parton recalled. "Bein' from the country, I spoke to everybody. And he came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband."

Dean, on the other hand, said his first thought upon seeing Parton was: "I'm gonna marry that girl."

He added, "My second thought was, 'Lord she's good lookin.' And that was the day my life began."

Their relationship quickly progressed after their paths crossed, with Dean visiting her every day and sitting with her on the porch as she watched her aunt and uncle's son while they were at work.

"That was my first chance to go anywhere with Carl, and he drove me straight to his folks' house and introduced me to his mother and daddy," Parton said of the day when she did not have to babysit. "'Cause he said he knew right the minute he saw me that that's the one he wanted."