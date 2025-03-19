RASA World Brings Thrill City to Six Flags Magic Mountain This Saturday

Back on the West Coast for One Night

RASA is back in Los Angeles for one night only, bringing its signature magic to the West Coast in a nocturnal takeover of Six Flags Magic Mountain in a thrilling event titled Thrill City. The one-night experience will be an electrifying immersion of music, nostalgia, and adrenaline for all those attending.

“THRILL CITY is about more than just entertainment—it’s about reimagining the way we experience culture, music, and community. By bringing people together in iconic locations, we’re creating something that extends beyond a single night. This is about building a movement,” says Ahmad Muhaisen, CEO and Co-Founder of RASA.

This exclusive event will take place on March 22 from 8 PM to 3 AM. RASA’s Thrill City will transform the legendary amusement park into a wonderland where the rides don’t stop, the music never fades, the excitement only builds, and the energy is tangible.

The six iconic roller coasters X2, Tatsu, Full Throttle, Viper, The New Revolution, and The Grand Carousel will run all night while a festival-style lineup of 15 world-class DJs spins an exciting curated journey through music’s most intense frontiers across three stages. Anticipate the vibrant, transformative performances of A-Trak, Birds of Mind, Colyn, Darius, DJ Harvey, Lara G, Rony Seikaly, and more. Be enraptured by the music and dance under the stars as the rollercoasters rumble in the distance, or catch your breath in the exclusive VIP lounge. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, or indulge in the delicious offerings from elevated food trucks. There will be hidden art to discover and intriguing side quests. Your Thrill City adventure is whatever you make it. The choice is yours. Every moment at Thrill City is designed to provide thrills at every turn.