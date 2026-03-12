Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner 'Completely Lied' Under Oath About Infamous S-- Tape, Ray J Claims: 'Not the Truth'
March 12 2026, Updated 4:45 p.m. ET
Ray J is making serious allegations about Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, claiming they should be prosecuted for "completely lying" under oath about his and his ex's infamous s-- tape.
"Are [Kardashian and Jenner] out of their f------- minds? The fact of the matter is, if you lie like that under oath, don't you go to jail? Don't you get fined?" the rapper, 45, asked a news outlet on Thursday, March 12.
Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Lied Under Oath
The "One Wish" singer maintained that the Skims owner, 45, and her mother, 70, played a role in commercially distributing his and Kardashian's 2006 s-- tape.
He claimed the mother-daughter duo were present during a meeting with Vivid – the s-- tape's distributor – to discuss a deal. The musician claimed he and Kardashian were paid $400,000 for three NSFW tapes, two made in Mexico and one in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Ray J Claims Kris Jenner Directed Them to Make NSFW Tape 'Dirtier'
The "I Don't Care" artist went as far as accusing Jenner of directing them to make the tape "dirtier."
Ray J – who shares two children with his estranged wife, Princess Love – said his kids "don’t deserve to grow up thinking their dad did something like revenge p--- or hurt someone on purpose."
"That’s not the truth, and I’m not going to let that narrative follow them through their lives," he continued.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Filed Defamation Lawsuit
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums filed a defamation lawsuit against Ray J in October 2025 after he accused the famous family of racketeering.
One month later, the musician filed a countersuit, claiming his ex's lawsuit wasn't about defamation but rather "publicity, power, and punishment."
In his filing, Ray J claimed the filming of the s-- tape was "consensual," alleging the reality TV stars have spent "two decades peddling the false story."
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Claim NSFW Tape Was Not a 'Staged Event'
Kardashian and Jenner have denied that the tape's creation was a "staged event," according to documents obtained by a news outlet on Thursday, March 12.
“[Ray J’s] claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a s-- tape, defraud the public, and file a ‘fake’ lawsuit against the p--- company that released it to ‘create buzz’ is a lie,” Kardashian said.
The momager also said her role in the “release and commercial exploitation” of the s-- tape was “absolutely false.”