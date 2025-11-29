Ray J Recalls Bizarre Jail Encounter With Cellmate Who Kept Calling His Name During Solo Sexual Act
Nov. 28 2025, Published 7:04 p.m. ET
Ray J described a bizarre jail encounter with a cellmate who was calling his name during a solo sexual act.
Hours after his release from jail on Thursday, November 27, the For the Love of Ray J star, 44, took to a livestream to share details about the unsettling encounter in jail, explaining that the inmate began saying his name while masturbating.
Ray J Was Arrested
"Arguing with this n----- in here jacking off in jail," he told his followers. "It was crazy. Bro, I almost beat the n---- a-- four times, 'cause I'm like, bro, I'm trying to survive in there, bro. Jacking off in there, bro. Under his bed, bro. It was crazy. I almost beat that n---- under his bed, bro. Playing with me. Talking about, 'Ray J, Ray J!' It was a lot. Never go to jail, y'all. It's really bad."
The “One Wish” rapper (real name: William Ray Norwood Jr.) was arrested on Thursday, November 27, after allegedly pulling out a gun on his ex-wife, Princess Love, and the man she was with during a livestream argument. He was booked in a Los Angeles jail and released later that day on a $50,000 bail.
Social Media Footage of the Altercation Went Viral
Social media footage of the reported altercation went viral, with the musician accusing his former spouse, 41, and others of wanting to “drive drunk” when picking up their two children, daughter Melody, 7, and son Epik, 5.
“I’m in my own house and if these n----- step foot close to this door I’m going to blow this f------ s--- away, bro. I don’t give a f--- bro, leave me and my kids alone,” he allegedly said. The “I Hit It First” singer threatened to “shoot the f--- out of the man,” who has not been identified, and repeatedly said, “I’ll kill you, bro.”
Ray J Was Accused of Pointing of Gun at Princess Love
Love also allegedly accused Ray J of pointing a gun at her, to which he replied, “Drive drunk, Princess. Go ‘head. You wanna take my kids? You and ‘yo drunk cousin?”
The Love & Hip Hop star called her former partner a “woman abuser” and “delusional,” while a child could be heard crying when the cops arrived.
After the incident, Love seemingly shared a cryptic message shading her ex, sharing a post describing what “gaslighting sounds like.”
Princess Love Filed for Divorce in February 2024
Love and Ray have been romantically linked since 2014 after meeting through a mutual friend. The on-again, off-again couple married in 2016 and have filed for divorce four times in the past, most recently by Love in February 2024.
Despite the filing, the former couple was spotted kissing in April, but reps for the couple confirmed the divorce was still on.