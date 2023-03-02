Ray J Calls Off Divorce From Wife Princess Love After Reconciling For The Third Time In 3 Years
Third time's the charm?
Ray J officially called off his impending divorce from his wife-of-six-years, Princess Love, making this the third time the duo is giving their romance another go since May 2020.
According to legal documents, the "One Wish" vocalist filed documents and was granted a dismissal in a Los Angeles court on Thursday, February 23, regarding his divorce from the social media star following their last split in October 2021.
The couple's tumultuous relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs since the duo — who shares son Epik Ray, 3, and daughter Melody Love, 4 — tied the knot in 2016.
“They’re not in a healthy relationship, but there’s definitely love there,” an insider spilled at the time of their last divorce filling. “They love their kids. They love co-parenting but the marriage is over. It’s not the end of the world.”
Princess Love attempted to end their union in May 2020 after Ray J allegedly ditched her and their daughter in Las Vegas. Around the time of their apparent rift, the 38-year-old left a since-deleted comment under the musician's photo showing his children at the Soul Train Awards, clapping back at the father of her kids for his alleged behavior.
“Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos,” Princess Love claimed.
“Yes I can fly home..I have my own money. But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant,” she penned in a social media post of her own at the time. "I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…”
The complicated couple eventually made up — only to have Ray J file for divorce in September 2020.
The duo was back on by February 2021, but less than a year later, in October 2021, they were over again. By mid 2022, the parents-of-two officially reconciled their relationship.
Page Six obtained the legal documents and spoke to sources close to the couple in 2021.