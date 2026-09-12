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'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson and Wife Catherine Split After 20 Years of Marriage: 'Nothing Can Diminish What These Years Have Meant to Us'

photo of Catherine and Alan Ritchson.
Source: MEGA

The pair announced their split on September 12.

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Sept. 12 2026, Updated 6:14 p.m. ET

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Reacher star Alan Ritchson announced he and his wife, Catherine, are going their separate ways after two decades together.

“After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way,” the statement read. “We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world.”

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They 'Want to Give Each Other Room to Grow Into the People We Are Becoming'

image of The former flames share three sons.
Source: MEGA

The former flames share three sons.

“Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us – or the love and respect we will always share,” they continued. “The best gift we can give one another – and our boys – right now is friendship, grace, and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be.”

The former flames, who met while taking a dance class in college, share three sons, Calem, 13, Edan, 12, and Amory, 10, said they "also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming."

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image of The duo made the announcement on September 12.
Source: MEGA

The duo made the announcement on September 12.

“Change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in. We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion," they concluded. “Thank you for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority."

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reacher star alan ritchson wife catherine split after years marriage
Source: MEGA

When the two first met, Ritchson gushed about her, saying, “Of course I fell in love.”

The Pair Celebrated Their 15th Anniversary in 2021

image of The couple married in May 2006.
Source: MEGA

The couple married in May 2006.

In 2021, the actor commemorated their 15th anniversary.

“15 years ago today two kids got married. They had no idea what splendid and terrible things lie ahead of them when they made that vow to remain each other’s partner in life, come what may,” he wrote at the time. “Despite the precarious highs and the suffocating lows, they’re still holding hands.”

“Happy 15 years @catritchson – I don’t deserve you and the memories we make,” he added.

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