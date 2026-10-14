or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Mental Health
OK LogoHEALTH

‘Reading Rainbow’ Host Mychal Threets Shares Heartbreaking Mental Health Update After Psychiatric Hospitalization: 'I'm Running Out of Time'

image of Mychal Threets
Source: @MYCHAL3TS/INSTAGRAM

Threets shared a heartbreaking update on Instagram.

Profile Image

Oct. 14 2026, Updated 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mychal Threets, the librarian and former Reading Rainbow host known for his uplifting social media videos, is sharing a candid update on his mental health.

"People keep on saying, 'Michael, I'm glad to see you're doing well. I'm glad to see you're OK.' But I'm not doing well. I'm not OK. But I believe that's OK, because I'm trying my best," Threets said in an Instagram video on Saturday, October 10, marking World Mental Health Day, adding he believes he is “running out of time.”

The update comes nearly two months after Threets disclosed that he had sought medical treatment and completed a five-day psychiatric hold.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mychal Threets Says He Is 'Trying to Stay'

image of Mychal Threets urged others to hold on to hope as he continues to navigate his mental health struggles.
Source: @MYCHAL3TS/INSTAGRAM

Mychal Threets urged others to hold on to hope as he continues to navigate his mental health struggles.

Threets emphasized his desire to remain connected to the people and places that matter to him, including libraries and bookstores.

"I want to see you at the library, at the bookstore, in the world where we all belong," he said. "I want to stay. I'm trying to stay. I am asking for help. I am asking for joy. I am seizing hope. I'm on a journey to OK, to keep on to tomorrow, each and every day."

He also expressed gratitude to those who have continued to support him through his struggles.

"I'm trying to stay, and I'm thankful for you. Thank you for trying. Thank you for staying. We're still here," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Librarian Previously Revealed He Was Seeking Medical Help

MORE ON:
Mental Health

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Threets announced in August that he planned to go to the hospital.
Source: @MYCHAL3TS/INSTAGRAM

Threets announced in August that he planned to go to the hospital.

Threets raised concerns among his followers in August when he posted a message on Threads revealing that he planned to go to the hospital.

"I am not okay. Maybe I'll never be okay. I'm seeking help. Going to the hospital [sic] tomorrow. In this moment I am safe. By God's grace," he wrote at the time.

He also acknowledged the people who had reached out to support him during the difficult period.

"No matter what happens to me I will always be thankful for the extraordinary people in my life who worry, who help me. Thank you for your care. I will always love you. 💚," he added.

Mychal Threets Confirms Five-Day Psychiatric Hold

image of Threets disclosed that he had spent five days in the hospital under a psychiatric hold in August.
Source: @MYCHAL3TS/INSTAGRAM

Threets disclosed that he had spent five days in the hospital under a psychiatric hold in August.

Later in August, Threets returned to Threads with an update confirming that he had spent five days in the hospital under a psychiatric hold.

He began the video by addressing the concern his earlier message had prompted among his followers.

"I just wanted to apologize for worrying so many people," Threets said. "I just got back from a five-day stay at the hospital, a five-day psychiatric hold."

He also acknowledged the duration of his mental health struggles while expressing hope that his condition would improve.

"I haven't been OK for what feels like a very, very long time. I am not OK. But I have hope that I will get to OK," he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.