Showing Up for the Kids — Real Housewife of OC's Lynne Curtin & Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Amongst the Stars Who Attended CINEMAGIC’s Annual LA Charity Gala in Santa Monica

Last night at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, Lynne Curtin who you may remember from The Real Housewives of OC and Star Trek legend Jeri Ryan were amongst the guests of the Cinemagic Film and Television Festival, where the non-profit hosted its 2023 Gala Showcase.

From a signed LA Dodgers jersey by Mookie Bets to return flights from LAX to Ireland (gifted by Aer Lingus), guests were invited to join in for the auction on the night.

Even Bob Yari, joint CEO of Studio 101 and one of the producers of Yellowstone, sent a congratulatory message to the gala that was presented on the night.

Cinemagic chose kids from schools across LA and Northern Ireland to partake in a week-long program in LA. Throughout the week, the students had masterclasses with some of the biggest names in the industry. The producers of The Late Late Show with James Corden and the Rachael Ray Show shared their insights, while special studio lot tours at Universal and Warner Bros unveiled the behind-the-scenes magic of the film industry.