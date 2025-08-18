Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Jennifer Tilly, 66, Poses Nude in Steamy 'Thirst Trap' Pinup Photo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Jennifer Tilly is baring it all.
The reality TV alum, 66, dared to go nude in a large swimming pool in a pin-up-styled snap posted via Instagram on Monday, August 18. Tilly wore oversized circle sunnies and her hair in a chic wavy bob, completing the look with a yellow flower.
Jennifer Tilly Posts Nude 'Thirst Trap'
The Bravo star was seemingly naked, using her hands to cover her assets from the camera.
“Thirst trap,” she confidently captioned the photo, tagging her friend Jeff Bass as the photographer.
Fans Loved Jennifer Tilly's 'Thirst Trap'
Both fans and friends of the TV star took to the comments to share their supportive messages.
“👏,” Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent wrote.
Meanwhile, a fan added, “OMG Jenn, how are you real? 😍🙈 my heart can’t 😭💞.”
“This is the content I love to see,” a third user quipped.
Jennifer Tilly Joined 'RHOBH' in 2024
Tilly joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 cast in 2024, after making a few guest appearances on the franchise alongside her friend, Sutton Stracke.
“I never thought I’d be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. To me, it’s like working with Martin Scorsese,” Tilly told a news outlet in August 2024. “They’ve been asking me if I want to be on the show, and I’ve always said, ‘No. No.’ This year, I sort of thought, I just want to do everything different. I’m trying to take on challenges.”
Jennifer Tilly Is Known for Her Marriage to Sam Simon
Tilly is known for her relationship with The Simpsons co-creator, Sam Simon, with whom she was married from 1984 to 1991. Although they were divorced at the time of his 2015 passing, she’s opened up on why she chose to take care of him until his death.
"We were very close after we got divorced. He was probably my best friend for 30 years,” Tilly told The Daily Dish in February. "It seemed weird, like, once I wasn't saddled with being a wife and all the expectations that came along with being a wife, then it seemed like it liberated us to be really close because we were there because we wanted to be there."
Tilly has been dating professional poker player Phil Laak since 2004.