NEWS Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Jennifer Tilly, 66, Poses Nude in Steamy 'Thirst Trap' Pinup Photo Source: MEGA 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Jennifer Tilly bared it all and dared to go nude in a large swimming pool in a 'thirst trap' pin-up style photo. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 18 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Jennifer Tilly is baring it all. The reality TV alum, 66, dared to go nude in a large swimming pool in a pin-up-styled snap posted via Instagram on Monday, August 18. Tilly wore oversized circle sunnies and her hair in a chic wavy bob, completing the look with a yellow flower.

Jennifer Tilly Posts Nude 'Thirst Trap'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Tilly dared to go nude in a new 'thirst trap' photo.

The Bravo star was seemingly naked, using her hands to cover her assets from the camera. “Thirst trap,” she confidently captioned the photo, tagging her friend Jeff Bass as the photographer.

Fans Loved Jennifer Tilly's 'Thirst Trap'

Source: MEGA Fans loved Jennifer Tilly's brave post.

Both fans and friends of the TV star took to the comments to share their supportive messages. “👏,” Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent wrote. Meanwhile, a fan added, “OMG Jenn, how are you real? 😍🙈 my heart can’t 😭💞.” “This is the content I love to see,” a third user quipped.

Jennifer Tilly Joined 'RHOBH' in 2024

Source: MEGA Jennifer Tilly joined 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in 2024.

Tilly joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 cast in 2024, after making a few guest appearances on the franchise alongside her friend, Sutton Stracke. “I never thought I’d be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. To me, it’s like working with Martin Scorsese,” Tilly told a news outlet in August 2024. “They’ve been asking me if I want to be on the show, and I’ve always said, ‘No. No.’ This year, I sort of thought, I just want to do everything different. I’m trying to take on challenges.”

Jennifer Tilly Is Known for Her Marriage to Sam Simon

Source: MEGA Jennifer Tilly is known for her marriage to 'The Simpsons' co-creator, Sam Simon.