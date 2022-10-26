Sutton Stracke Dishes On Keeping Her Head Up After 'RHOBH' Aspen Trip & 'Chucky' Debut Alongside BFF Jennifer Tilly

During the cast's getaway to the snowy mountain locale, Stracke took quite a bit of heat after costar Diana Jenkins went after her, labeling her a severely vulgar insult in front of the entire group. "Watching back the first part of Aspen, I saw this shell of myself, and it actually took me way back during my divorce and the crumbled person that I was," she recalls. "I didn't like seeing that person on television and I do feel like I got beat up."

However, the southern belle knew she could not allow others to dictate how her trip was going to pan out. "The next morning, I had a choice because I wanted to go home. I just had enough. You can only take so much," Stracke says. " I decided I'm going to wake up, I'm going to go on that snow mobile. I'm going to wear these clothes that I had to buy and I'm going make the best of this!"