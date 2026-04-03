‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Premiere: Inside Bravo’s Wildest, Most Unfiltered New Series Yet

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Bravo is celebrating 20 years of The Real Housewives by going bigger — and messier — than ever with The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, which premiered on April 2 at 9 p.m. ET. Set in the Ocean State’s tight-knit social circles where everyone knows everyone, the latest installment wastes no time diving into drama, betrayals and secrets. And according to early reactions, nothing is off limits.

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A Cast With Deep Roots and Even Deeper History

Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE The new cast arrived with long-standing tensions already in place.

Unlike some recent franchises built around loosely connected friend groups, RHORI leans hard into long-standing relationships. “There’s potentially more shared history here than any other cast we’ve had in Housewives,” Frances Berwick, chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted, told The Daily Beast. That history includes overlapping relationships, shared exes, and decades-old ties that quickly fuel tension on-screen. The cast — Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi, with Dolores Catania appearing as a friend — bring a web of connections that plays out almost immediately. Iaconetti, best known from Bachelor in Paradise, stands out as the only non-native Rhode Islander, with Carmody telling her in the trailer, “Welcome to Rhode Island, b----. This is how we roll.”

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‘Nothing Is Off Limits’ From the Start

Source: MEGA Ashley Iaconetti was the only non-native Rhode Islander among the cast members.

If longtime fans expect a slow burn, they won’t find it here. Within the first episode, cast members openly discuss topics ranging from polyamory to affairs, with one star describing herself as a “sugarbaby” while navigating a marriage that includes outside relationships. “We knew it was coming out either way. We didn’t have a choice,” Swanson said, while Tiberi added, “I’d rather tell my story than have somebody else tell it for me.” The result is a level of candor that even Bravo veterans find striking.

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Classic 'Housewives' Energy — With a Twist

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen praised the cast’s authenticity.

Despite the heightened shock factor, Andy Cohen says the show taps into the franchise’s original appeal. “It really harkens back to early seasons of Housewives,” he told The Daily Beast. “The women seem very untouched by the Housewives world around them. They’re very much themselves.”

Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE Newport locations framed the show's dramatic debut.