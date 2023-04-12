Is This The Real James Bond Of Business? Castles, Jets, Cars, Exclusive Retreats?!

Rudy first started learning about marketing when he was only 12 years old, all without the need for a mentor. Back then, he would buy and sell items on eBay to make some extra cash yet couldn’t imagine where that side hustle would lead him to. By age 18, he would decide to follow in his parents’ fitness footsteps by obtaining his bachelor's degree in sport, eventually launching his own personal-training business, from which he built a massive following selling his own online fitness and nutrition programs.

His personal training business was a success. Not only did Rudy sell over 100,000 “copies” of his online program but he also discovered that he had a true gift for marketing. During this time, he became one of the first people in the UK to experiment with Facebook Ads, becoming one of the pioneers and first experts in this new area. The success of Rudy’s program and his ability to invest the money to generate passive income would also allow him to achieve financial independence from a very young age and to become the owner of a 7-figure business.

Rudy would eventually decide to settle permanently in the United States; after getting his masters degree at UT, he was successful in obtaining the rare and highly sought-after O-1 visa, which is only awarded to those deemed to be “Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement.” To Rudy, this move was all about establishing more connections in a culture which embraced entrepreneurship, thus finding better opportunities to apply his skills, which he would quickly achieve.

ROI Machines, Rudy’s first business in the United States, was founded in 2015 and quickly became one of the premier VIP marketing agencies in the country. Five years later, Rudy would also launch Mawer Capital, an advertising and marketing agency focused on consultations, coaching, and much more. Today, both businesses generate millions of dollars each year by helping thousands of clients all over the world.