Realign Your Inner Energy With Renowned Transformational Life Coach Arabelle Yee

From what we do know is that energy cannot be destroyed but can transform from one source to another. This is why entrepreneur, certified psychotherapist, and transformational life strategist Arabelle Yee believes that leaders, business moguls, and CEOs alike need to look at energy the same way they look at money.

Since we are in full power and control of our energies, it is important that it is managed, allocated, and invested wisely.

But suppose you feel drained from experiencing immense traits of being driven, ultra-focused, and ambitious in the corporate world. In that case, all these elements Arabelle Yee claims that are conditioned within us to be ‘masculine energy’ are signs that women may be “losing connection with their inner feminine.”

“All of us - men and women - have both masculine and feminine energy. We shouldn’t lose touch with our feminine energy because even if it is about softness and vulnerability, the feminine power is beautiful, nurturing, and authentic,” shares Arabelle.

Women have been taught to be the “stronger” sex for a long time, but pushing ourselves too hard can cause us to lose touch with our natural feminine characteristics and abilities. Oftentimes, women are even taught to suppress it to achieve success.

For example, being able to calm down quickly, prioritizing our feelings, and being vulnerable. Or being good at taking care of and loving ourselves. Arabelle continues; “sometimes when we lose touch and feel burnt out, all we need is to pause, reflect, recalibrate, and tap into our feminine power.”