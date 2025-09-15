Reba McEntire Confirms Engagement to Rex Linn During 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Reba McEntire is going to be a bride! The country star, 70, confirmed she's engaged to Rex Linn while on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmys. During the Sunday, September 14, ceremony, an E! News reporter referred to Linn as the star's fiancé and her castmate on the NBC sitcom, to which she said, "We're having a blast on Happy's Place and so glad to be here tonight."

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are Engaged!

"It's a show that you can watch forever," the singer told the reporter, before Linn jokingly chimed in, "If you're not a fan of The Golden Girls, it would be like not liking puppies." People later confirmed the news. The pair started dating in 2020 after reconnecting on Young Sheldon.

The Pair Reconnected

“We instantly bonded over living in Oklahoma and our love for horses and acting,” she wrote in her 2023 book, Not That Fancy. “He made me laugh, and we became good buddies.” “We talked for hours every day,” she recalled, adding they couldn't see each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “All we could do was talk! But that wasn’t a bad thing. It gave us a chance to get to know each other better. From the very first call, I was just my honest self with him — never any pretense or performance. We were just ‘us,’ and it worked.”

In May, the red-headed beauty spoke about their relationship. “Well, Rex and I get along in every aspect,” McEntire said. “He’s a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry.”

