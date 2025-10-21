Reba McEntire, 70, Says She's 'Never Been Loved by a Man' Like Fiancé Rex Linn: 'Happier Now Than I've Ever Been'
Oct. 21 2025, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
Reba McEntire is celebrating a love like no other with her fiancé, Rex Linn, at age 70.
"I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn,” McEntire praised her fiancé in an interview published by a news outlet on Tuesday, October 21. “Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart. He's a good guy. Real bashful though.”
Reba McEntire Praised Rex Linn
McEntire and Linn, 68, first met on the set of The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw in 1991. Their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2020, when the pair reconnected after the death of her mother and bonded during the quarantine.
The couple also appear together on NBC’s Happy’s Place, set to premiere its second season on November 7, an experience the “I’m a Survivor” singer said has strengthened their relationship.
Reba McEntire Says She's 'Happier Now' Than Ever
“Getting to work with Rex, drive to work with Rex and do the show, the rehearsals, drive home, talk about it, rehearse together — that’s what’s really special for me,” she told the outlet. “I’ve not had that before.”
McEntire shows no sign of slowing down despite being in her 70s, telling the publication that she’s “happier now” than she’s ever been in her life.
"It’s amazing. It’s wonderful being 70 and getting to do what I get to do at the level I want to do it,” the Reba star recounted. “I love this chapter in my life. I'm very grateful.”
Reba McEntire Confirmed Engagement Last Month
McEntire subtly confirmed her engagement to her partner of five years last month while on the red carpet of the 2025 Emmys. Sources later told People that the engagement took place “months” earlier and that the couple was very “happy.”
The “Fancy” singer previously opened up about her relationship with Linn, saying they “get along in every aspect.”
"He's a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry," she told Fox News in May. "He's an actor. I'm a singer. I love to act. Now we act together.”
Rex Linn Gushed About Working With Reba McEntire
In the past, Linn has echoed his future wife’s sentiments and called their joint projects a “dream come true.”
"We are best friends. We wanna cross the finish line with each other in a relationship," the Happy’s Place actor told WBIR Channel 10 in November 2024.