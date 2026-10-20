Reba McEntire Weighs in on Kelly Clarkson's Art of Play Store Drama

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Reba McEntire has weighed in on Kelly Clarkson's recent Brooklyn store drama. The country music legend was recently asked about the saga while filming her sitcom Happy's Place, offering a brief reaction to the bizarre controversy involving her former family member.

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Reba McEntire Heard About the Kelly Clarkson Drama on Set

Source: OCONNOR/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA McEntire's costar Melissa Peterman told her about the drama.

"I just heard about it in the makeup trailer a while ago," McEntire said in an interview. "I was the one who told you," her costar Melissa Peterman butted in. Peterman went on to explain that everyone on set is working "long busy days," adding of the Clarkson drama, "It must be really out there if I've heard about it, because I've not been watching a ton of stuff and I've been working so much."

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Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson's Connection

Source: MEGA Reba McEntire used to be Kelly Clarkson's stepmother-in-law.

McEntire was likely asked about Clarkson because they used to be sort of related. The country singer was married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, making her the stepmother of his son, Brandon Blackstock, who was married to the singer from 2013 to 2022. Therefore, Reba was legally Kelly's stepmother-in-law for about two years. In 2023, the "Piece by Piece" singer shared that the two women were friends before she was married to Brandon and are still in touch. Tragically, the father of Kelly's two children passed away after a battle with cancer in 2025, at the age of 48.

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The Kelly Clarkson Art of Play Drama

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Source: KELLY X WAYFAIR/MEGA / MEGA Kelly Clarkson spoke out about the alleged rudeness she experienced.

On October 10, the "Since U Been Gone" songstress took to X to accuse the store, Art of Play in Brooklyn, of treating her poorly. She wrote, "Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎." On October 11, the store replied on Instagram, explaining that Kelly had wanted to buy "a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton," which they claimed wasn't "for sale." Kelly, who rarely publicly calls people out, further replied, "So the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone 'yes, it’s for sale, but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.'"

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Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me… pic.twitter.com/9PEhUWnIOt — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 11, 2026 Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/X

The Latest in the Saga

Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA The Art of Play co-owner hit back at Kelly Clarkson.