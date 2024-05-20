7 Things to Know About Reba McEntire's New Sitcom 'Happy's Place': Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More
What Is 'Happy's Place' About?
Reba McEntire's hilarious remarks will be heard again in her upcoming sitcom Happy's Place.
In a press release from NBC, the network confirmed what fans should expect from the highly anticipated flick.
"Bobbie (Reba McEntire) inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had," it said.
The official trailer description also read, "Reba McEntire stars in the all-new comedy about discovering unexpected family and growing through the changes, all while trying to keep a family business afloat."
McEntire also spoke with Entertainment Tonight to share more about the series.
"It's lots of fun. I love all genres of entertainment. But the sitcoms are so much fun, cause it's a brand new script every week," she said. "And you're just having fun. It's really hard memorizing dialogue you have to do, but it ain't my first rodeo. I do love it. And it's just playtime. We have a blast with it."
The 69-year-old "I'm a Survivor" hitmaker added, "It's gonna be that heartfelt, fun, funny, laugh at our silliness. But also, [you'll] be touched with the heart in our show."
What Is Reba McEntire's Role in Her New Sitcom?
Aside from starring in Happy's Place, McEntire is also an executive producer for the sitcom. She has also recorded its official theme song, though the trailer included the remixed version of her song "Fancy" instead.
"We've started working on it, and we'll have it soon finished. If they say it's a go, I'll finish it up and have it ready for when we go to series," she told People about the song.
Reba McEntire Will Reunite With Melissa Peterman
The "Is There Life Out There" singer will reunite with Melissa Peterman in Happy's Place after previously working together in Reba.
They costarred in Working Class, Baby Daddy and Young Sheldon.
"You're lucky if you get one chance to work with people you love and have it be received so well and still sort of live on," Peterman told Entertainment Tonight regarding her reunion project with McEntire. "But I've had more than that and I mean, I feel like the luckiest. It's whole new characters, a whole new scenario and a lot of our same team. The dynamic is gonna be that dynamic that we have, that natural one."
Peterman also got emotional when she discussed collaborating with McEntire and how it felt like "coming home."
Who Are the Other Cast Members of 'Happy's Place'?
- Reba McEntire Feels 'She’s Met Her True Soulmate' in Boyfriend Rex Linn: 'She Wants the Fairy Tale'
- Reba McEntire Raves Over Former Stepdaughter-in-Law Kelly Clarkson Covering Her Song 'Till You Love Me' on TV: 'Beautiful Rendition'
- Reba McEntire Admits She Would Happily Marry Boyfriend Rex Linn Despite Her 2 Divorces: 'I'm Truly Committed to Him'
McEntire plays the role of Bobbie, who inherits her father's restaurant, while Peterman portrays the bartender character who "would have loved" to be Bobbie's sister.
Belissa Escobedo stars as Bobbie's half-sister, while McEntire's boyfriend, Rex Linn, appears as tavern cook Emmett.
The other cast members include Pablo Castelblanco and Tokala Black Elk.
Who Is Working Behind the Cameras for 'Happy's Place'?
Julie Abbott, Kevin Abbott, Mindy Schultheis and Michael Hanel are the series' executive producers alongside the red-headed beauty.
Meanwhile, Universal Television — a division of Universal Studio Group — is the producer.
"My crew, my producers and my showrunner, we've been working for a long time. Ever since 2006, when Reba got canceled, we've been trying to find another story," she told The Oklahoman.
She added, "My showrunner Kevin Abbott, his wife, Julie, was the one that came up with this idea — and we ran with it. And NBC loved it enough to for us to do a pilot, and we hope to find out real soon if we get to run forward a little further with it."
Is There a Trailer for 'Happy's Place'?
NBC released Happy's Place's first trailer on Wednesday, May 15.
When Will Reba McEntire's New Sitcom 'Happy's Place' Be Released?
Happy's Place will air on NBC at 7 p.m. on Fridays, but the exact premiere date has yet to be confirmed, per The Oklahoman.