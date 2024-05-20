7 Things to Know About Reba McEntire's New Sitcom 'Happy's Place': Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

Reba McEntire's hilarious remarks will be heard again in her upcoming sitcom Happy's Place.

In a press release from NBC, the network confirmed what fans should expect from the highly anticipated flick.

"Bobbie (Reba McEntire) inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had," it said.

The official trailer description also read, "Reba McEntire stars in the all-new comedy about discovering unexpected family and growing through the changes, all while trying to keep a family business afloat."

McEntire also spoke with Entertainment Tonight to share more about the series.

"It's lots of fun. I love all genres of entertainment. But the sitcoms are so much fun, cause it's a brand new script every week," she said. "And you're just having fun. It's really hard memorizing dialogue you have to do, but it ain't my first rodeo. I do love it. And it's just playtime. We have a blast with it."

The 69-year-old "I'm a Survivor" hitmaker added, "It's gonna be that heartfelt, fun, funny, laugh at our silliness. But also, [you'll] be touched with the heart in our show."