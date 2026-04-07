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Inside Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca's 11-Year Battle With Parkinson's Disease: What to Know

rebecca king crews parkinsons diagnosis health
Source: MEGA

Terry Crews' wife, Rebecca King-Crews, kept her Parkinson's disease diagnosis private until April 2026.

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April 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Rebecca King-Crews Was Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease in 2015

rebecca king crews parkinsons diagnosis health
Source: MEGA

Terry Crews' wife, Rebecca King-Crews, revealed she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 11 years ago.

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Terry Crews is standing firmly by his wife Rebecca King-Crews' side amid her health battle.

During the April 6 episode of Today, the America's Got Talent host's spouse revealed she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015 after experiencing symptoms for three years.

"I'm seeing improvement in my symptoms," she said after undergoing a recent procedure. "I'm still in recovery. They say it's about three months of recovery, so as you recover, you see more improvement."

According to Rebecca, she is "still figuring" things out after the procedure helped improve her symptoms.

"So, you're improved on one side and not on the other, so it can make you feel a little more aware of the other. However, each day that I do things, I'm aware of the benefit that's already been to me on the one side of the body. So, I'm looking forward to doing the left side."

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Rebecca King-Crews Opened Up About Her Early Symptoms

rebecca king crews parkinsons diagnosis health
Source: MEGA

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews got married on July 29, 1989.

Rebecca began experiencing symptoms, which included numbness in her foot and hand tremors, in 2012. However, it took three years before she was officially diagnosed.

In a separate interview with People, Terry's wife shared she noticed numbness in her left toes while riding her bike.

"I thought it was just the stress because of everything we were going through," she said, referring to the tough time in their marriage after Terry admitted to being unfaithful and addicted to p----------.

In the months thereafter, she developed additional symptoms like leg dragging, memory lapses and stiffness in her left arm.

"And then one morning I woke up with a tremor and I thought, 'Hmmm, I know what that means,'" she continued.

Terry and Rebecca waited for years before a neurologist at USC diagnosed her in 2015. She began taking medications as her symptoms got worse, but the drugs also caused side effects.

"To watch her go through what she's gone through over the last 10 to 12 years, it's been very, very hard," Terry admitted on Today. "The tremors, the not sleeping, the loss of balance. To watch her write her name for the first time in three years, let me tell you, man — I don't know what to say. I'm choked up just thinking about it because she's the rock of our lives."

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Rebecca King-Crews Revealed Why She Went Public With Her Parkinson's Diagnosis

rebecca king crews parkinsons diagnosis health
Source: MEGA

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews nearly split in 2010.

Rebecca underwent a focused ultrasound, a noninvasive treatment, on her right side at Stanford Hospital in Stanford, Calif. She will undergo the same procedure in September to treat the left side of her body.

"The only reason I'm going public is because I finally have some uplifting information to offer," she disclosed.

Rebecca King-Crews Also Battled B----- Cancer in 2020

rebecca king crews parkinsons diagnosis health
Source: MEGA

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews have been married for 36 years.

Amid her battle with Parkinson's, Rebecca confronted another health setback when she was diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2019.

"Though it was Stage 1, you're overwhelmed with fear, like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity," she said.

She underwent a double mastectomy in 2020 and is currently cancer-free.

"My husband has watched me go through a lot, but the look on his face … he looked at me like I was going to die," Rebecca gushed about Terry in an interview with People. "He told me it felt like his insides were melting. I said, 'I need you to be strong for me,' and he said, 'Okay,' and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug."

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