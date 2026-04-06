Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca, 60, Shares Parkinson's Diagnosis, Reveals Symptoms Were Brushed Off as 'Anxiety' for 3 Years
April 6 2026, Published 10:44 a.m. ET
Terry Crews' wife, Rebecca King Crews, revealed she's battling Parkinson's Disease.
The actor's spouse shared the news on the Monday, April 6, episode of Today, revealing she was diagnosed back in 2015 after suffering from symptoms for three years.
Rebecca King Crews Shares Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis
Rebecca, 60, decided to share her health complication after recently undergoing a procedure that helped symptoms, such as tremors, on one side of her body.
Rebecca said she's feeling "good" and "seeing improvement. … I’m able to write my name, my dates, I’m able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years."
"Part of the procedure is improved symptoms, so you’re improved on one side, not on the other," the musician explained. "However, each day that I do things, I’m aware of the benefit that’s already been to me on the one side of the body. So I’m looking forward to doing the left side."
When it comes to advice she would give to others who are struggling, she expressed, "Just keep going. And that's what I'm going to keep doing. I believe that you don't lay down and die because you got a diagnosis."
What Were Rebecca King Crews' First Symptoms?
- Michael J. Fox Admits He Feels 'Bad' That Parkinson's Diagnosis Also Changed His Wife's Life: 'She Has This Disease Too in a Sense'
- Michael J. Fox Looks Upbeat While Reuniting With 'Back to the Future Costars' Amid Tough Parkinson's Battle: Photos
- Alan Alda Says Managing His Parkinson's Disease Is Now a 'Full-Time Job'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her first symptoms back in 2012 included "slight numbness" in her left foot and her arm not swinging when she walked. When she started having tremors in her arms, it was dismissed by doctors as "anxiety." It wasn't until she saw a Parkinson's specialist that she discovered her diagnosis.
"It’s not uncommon with us ladies for someone to call everything stress," she spilled. "I asked for referrals, and I got them. And it took three years to diagnose me."
Terry Crews Is Giving His Wife All of His Support
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum, 57, got emotional as he talked about the journey, calling his spouse a "superhero."
"When they say sickness and health, this is the battle that we were designed to fight together," he gushed. "Where she's weak, I'm strong. Where I'm weak, she's strong. And we built each other up like that for almost 37 years and all the way to forever."
'We Feel Hopeful'
Going forward, Rebecca wants to make the procedure she underwent "more available to others, because it’s an expensive surgery. It’s not covered (by insurance) yet."
"And [I want] to give hope to people with Parkinson's, because I believe that we’re going to find the cure," she added.
"We feel hopeful. We really feel like we are on the edge of a cure for Parkinson’s," agreed the America's Got Talent host. "We felt like we had to share this with the world."