Rickey Thompson, Camille Kostek, Nick Viall & More Turn Out For Rebecca Minkoff SS2023 Collection At NYFW

Celebrities filled the seats at Rebecca Minkoff's Spring/Summer 2023 collection debut at New York Fashion Week. Internet personality Rickey Thompson, Camille Kostek and Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy were among guests in attendance for the collection dubbed the rebirth of Rebecca Minkoff. 

The Spring/Summer 2023 campaign is a collection devoted to breaking free from outdated molds, and looking towards the future and what it means to be sustainable in a booming urban environment.

The new urban bohemian-inspired collection harnesses the female empowerment that the Rebecca Minkoff brand was built on. In a new partnership with Morgan Stanley, Minkoff launched the Banker Bag 2.0, a reimagine version of the Midtown staple that debuted in the 2000s. 

The Banker Bag 2.0 is designed using responsibly sourced olive tanned leather; the world's first leather to receive a Declare Red-List Free label status. The updated bag represents a new generation of Wall Street, one that is diverse, multi-talented and is not afraid of going against the grain.Rebecca Minkoff pictured in her Spring/Summer 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week.The M.A.B. 2.0 Satchel in Black retails for $428 at rebeccaminkoff.com.The Spring/Summer 2023 collection debuted at Lavan541 on Friday, September 9. Guests enjoyed refreshments by Eva Longoria's Casa Del Sol tequila brand, while DJ Mei Kwok provided lively entertainment. 

The ethereal space set the mood for a mix of 80s counterculture meets 90s grunge vibes for a traditional Rock n' Roll feel that Rebcca Minkoff designs are known for. 

Fifteen models were unveiled in all-white looks to begin the show. Tailored streetwear and revived denim silhouettes were featured designs of the new collection, which also saw signature details from the iconic fashion designer like dog-tags, curb chains and lots of punk-inspired studs.

The juxtaposition of styles ushers in the new wave of femininity in a multidimensional manner. Scroll to preview the white-hot collection.