COUPLES Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell Reveal Surprising Secrets Behind Their Money Management Source: MEGA Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell revealed surprising insights into how they handle their finances.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell don't subscribe to the common adage, "What's mine is yours" when it comes to their finances.

"We keep our money completely separate," Romijn, 52, shared during the Thursday, July 17, episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

Source: @mrjerryoc/INSTAGRAM Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell married in 2007.

Host Andy Cohen made light of their financial dynamic, saying, "Now that The Talk money is not coming in, I mean Rebecca, is [the breadwinner]." This led the couple to elaborate on their unique financial practice. O'Connell co-hosted The Talk from 2021 to 2024.

"There's, like, a community pot," Romijn explained, highlighting that both she and O'Connell, 51, contribute to their child-raising fund "quarterly."

Source: @mrjerryoc/INSTAGRAM Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell share twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie.

Romijn and O'Connell's love story is as captivating as it is genuine. "We met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas. True story," Romijn revealed while guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show with O'Connell in February 2019. "It was a pool party in Las Vegas." O'Connell added more context to their 2004 meeting.

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress, who shares 16-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie with her husband, pointed out that they agreed on keeping their finances distinct even before saying "I do." "That's like one of the first conversations you have when you decide to enter into a legal agreement together," Romijn stated.

O'Connell further clarified that their contributions to the "community pot" for shared expenses can vary between them. "I have to say, we actually throttle how much money we put into that account sometimes," O'Connell shared. Romijn supported this, saying, "Depending on who's working more."

Source: Paramount+ Rebecca Romijn plays Commander Una Chin-Riley in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.'

When one of them isn't working, they shift the financial load. "The one who's not working gets a little bit of a break and the one who is working puts in a little more. And we really tag-team with work," she added.

Romijn confirmed that since day one, she and O'Connell have maintained a united front when it comes to raising their family.

"We also decided when our girls were born that one of us would always stay home with our daughters," the actress recalled. "So, no one else was ever going to raise them besides the parents."

Source: @rebeccaromijn/INSTAGRAM Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell married in 2007.

Romijn began dating O'Connell after her divorce from John Stamos, with whom she had a six-year marriage that ended in 2004. Their love story unfolded in 2004 when they crossed paths at a Maxim Hot 100 bash in Las Vegas. They exchanged vows three years later, in July 2007, and welcomed their daughters in December.

Reflecting on their longstanding connection, O'Connell told a news outlet in October 2022 that he felt like "Eminem in 8 Mile," because he had "one shot" to impress Romijn.