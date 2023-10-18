'She Was the Devil': John Stamos 'Hated' Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn When Their Marriage Fell Apart
John Stamos is being brutally honest about his feelings towards Rebecca Romijn right after they divorced.
In the Full House star's upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me — which will be released on October 24 — Stamos, 60, reflected on the intense impact the end of his marriage to the Femme Fatale actress, 50, had on him and the anger he harbored towards her for their broken relationship.
"My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long," the former Glee star said of the relationship that lasted from 1994 until 2004. "I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years."
"In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her," he said of what he felt for Romijn at the time. "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it because it's one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, 'None.'"
Although Stamos felt deep resentment towards his former spouse — whom he wed in 1998 — he eventually realized that he also played a part in their love failing. "You start thinking, it's like, 'Oh, she wasn't the Devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her,'" he admitted.
"It was very public, and that was very painful. I didn't write much about that, but it's hard," the hunky star — who is currently married to Caitlin McHugh Stamos — revealed. "I was very much of the opinion that she dumped me because her career was going great and mine wasn't, and that's humiliating. I don't blame her for it. It was just the perception that people took, and maybe they weren't wrong. She was doing great at that time, and I wasn't."
- Ashton Kutcher Reveals Aftermath Of Demi Moore's Miscarriage & How He Helped Raise Her Daughters At Age 26
- Wait, They Were Married? Patricia Arquette & Nicolas Cage, More Former Celebrity Couples You Forgot Were Once Mr. And Mrs.
- Mila Kunis Believed Ashton Kutcher Was An 'Asshole For A Good 2 Years' Before They Started Dating
Stamos even copped to the fact that in order to fully move past the anger he held, other demons became a crutch in his healing process. "That's when I really started to kind of drink a lot," he wrote. "But without that, I never would've known what a real love is, and I would've never straightened up to get someone like Caitlin in my life."
"If I didn't go through all the things, all the heartache," he added. "I wouldn't be who I am today. That's what I hope people take away from it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Years later, Stamos found love with the model, 37, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son, Billy. Romijn infamously married Jerry O'Connell, 49, with whom she shares 13-year-old twin daughters Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose.
People obtained the passages from Stamos' memoir.