'She Was the Devil': John Stamos 'Hated' Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn When Their Marriage Fell Apart

"My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long," the former Glee star said of the relationship that lasted from 1994 until 2004. "I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years."

"In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her," he said of what he felt for Romijn at the time. "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it because it's one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, 'None.'"