Rebel Wilson Says She's Thankful for Her 'Law Degree' After Winning $359K in 'The Deb' Legal Battle
Oct. 26 2026, Published 9:59 a.m. ET
Rebel Wilson is celebrating a legal victory in her dispute with the producers of The Deb.
"This girl never knew how much she was going to need that law degree!! Two lawsuits. Two wins," the Australian comedian wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing graduation robes and holding her degree.
Wilson Explained Why She Spoke Up
The 46-year-old actress addressed the legal battle after a New South Wales Supreme Court judge ruled in her favor in proceedings involving AI Film, a production company connected to The Deb. The company had accused the director of making false statements about its producers and damaging the film's commercial prospects.
"I spoke up because I believed there were serious concerns that needed to be raised on my film The Deb," she stated.
The Pitch Perfect star also acknowledged the personal toll of the proceedings.
"Defending myself has come at an enormous personal, emotional and financial cost," she said. "But I'm proud that I stood my ground — for myself and for others I was trying to protect."
Wilson Described the Case as a David and Goliath Battle
The Senior Year lead described the dispute as a struggle between parties with unequal resources.
"This has been a true David and Goliath battle as there has been a huge imbalance of resources between the parties," she acknowledged.
Wilson said that continuing the case had not been easy. "There have been times when I've wondered how much more I could take, but I'm proud I kept going," she revealed.
She also addressed people who might be hesitant to challenge those with greater resources.
"I want anyone who is frightened of speaking up to know that I understand how hard it can be, especially when the people you are challenging have far greater resources," said the MTV Movie Award winner.
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The Court Awarded Wilson's Company $359,000
Wilson's production company, Camp Sugar, was awarded $359,000 in unpaid producer fees, plus interest. AI Film received just $10 in damages for technical breaches of a social media contract.
The company had sought $15 million, alleging that social media posts and a website containing damaging claims about producer Amanda Ghost harmed its reputation and the film's commercial prospects.
The judge found that the Bridesmaids scene-stealer had arranged for a website containing false allegations about Ghost to be created. However, the court concluded that AI Film had not demonstrated that the website caused it financial loss.
'The Deb' Has Been at the Center of Multiple Court Cases
The dispute is one of several legal battles surrounding The Deb, Wilson's directorial debut.
Earlier this year, the Isn't It Romantic actress won a separate defamation case brought by the film's lead actor, Charlotte MacInnes. MacInnes challenged social media posts suggesting she had withdrawn a complaint about an uncomfortable encounter involving Ghost to advance her career.
The court found that the posts were not defamatory. MacInnes has appealed that decision.
Separate defamation proceedings involving the film's producers remain ongoing in California.