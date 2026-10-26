NEWS Rebel Wilson Says She's Thankful for Her 'Law Degree' After Winning $359K in 'The Deb' Legal Battle Source: MEGA Rebel Wilson celebrated a major legal victory against 'The Deb' producers, crediting her law degree for winning two lawsuits. Joshua Sila Oct. 26 2026, Published 9:59 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rebel Wilson is celebrating a legal victory in her dispute with the producers of The Deb. "This girl never knew how much she was going to need that law degree!! Two lawsuits. Two wins," the Australian comedian wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing graduation robes and holding her degree.

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Wilson Explained Why She Spoke Up

Source: MEGA Rebel Wilson stated she spoke up to raise serious concerns on 'The Deb' and protect others, despite the high cost.

The 46-year-old actress addressed the legal battle after a New South Wales Supreme Court judge ruled in her favor in proceedings involving AI Film, a production company connected to The Deb. The company had accused the director of making false statements about its producers and damaging the film's commercial prospects. "I spoke up because I believed there were serious concerns that needed to be raised on my film The Deb," she stated. The Pitch Perfect star also acknowledged the personal toll of the proceedings. "Defending myself has come at an enormous personal, emotional and financial cost," she said. "But I'm proud that I stood my ground — for myself and for others I was trying to protect."

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Wilson Described the Case as a David and Goliath Battle

Source: MEGA Rebel Wilson described the lawsuit as a David and Goliath battle, urging others in a similar situation to stand up.

The Senior Year lead described the dispute as a struggle between parties with unequal resources. "This has been a true David and Goliath battle as there has been a huge imbalance of resources between the parties," she acknowledged. Wilson said that continuing the case had not been easy. "There have been times when I've wondered how much more I could take, but I'm proud I kept going," she revealed. She also addressed people who might be hesitant to challenge those with greater resources. "I want anyone who is frightened of speaking up to know that I understand how hard it can be, especially when the people you are challenging have far greater resources," said the MTV Movie Award winner.

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The Court Awarded Wilson's Company $359,000

Source: MEGA Rebel Wilson's company won $359,000 in the lawsuit, while AI Film received only $10 because they couldn’t prove financial loss.

Wilson's production company, Camp Sugar, was awarded $359,000 in unpaid producer fees, plus interest. AI Film received just $10 in damages for technical breaches of a social media contract. The company had sought $15 million, alleging that social media posts and a website containing damaging claims about producer Amanda Ghost harmed its reputation and the film's commercial prospects. The judge found that the Bridesmaids scene-stealer had arranged for a website containing false allegations about Ghost to be created. However, the court concluded that AI Film had not demonstrated that the website caused it financial loss.

'The Deb' Has Been at the Center of Multiple Court Cases

Source: MEGA Rebel Wilson won a separate defamation lawsuit brought by Charlotte MacInnes.