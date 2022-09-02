Is CBD The 'Cat's Meow?' — Recent Research On CBD Oil For Cats

If you have the “all clear” to use CBD oil for cats, please only consider companies that explicitly make “pet-friendly” CBD extracts. Please always ask for third-party lab tests with your CBD oil to ensure you’re not feeding your feline any nasty ingredients. Also, you should focus on pet-approved CBD products that were made with cats in mind. Although it’s more difficult to find CBD for cats versus dogs, a few reputable vendors are entering this product category.

Once you have your pet-approved CBD oil, please consult the manufacturer’s recommendations for dosage. Always start at the low-end of your CBD oil’s range and carefully monitor your cat’s response. Since cats are more fickle than dogs, it’s best to put your CBD oil in a bowl of food to sneak CBD into your cat’s life.