Recluse 'Twin Peaks' Star Lara Flynn Boyle Looks Unkempt While Smoking in Rare Los Angeles Outing

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Twin Peaks alum Lara Flynn Boyle was spotted out and about during a very rare outing in Los Angeles over the weekend. The actress, 56, was seen smoking a cigarette walking her rescue dog, Shrimp, during a sunny afternoon.

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Lara Flynn Boyle Was Last Seen Out in Public in June 2025

Source: MEGA The 'Twin Peaks' alum was last seen out in her L.A. neighborhood in June 2025.

Boyle looked slightly disheveled for her walk, donning a light gray sweater with the word “Irish” scrawled across the chest. She also sported khaki pants, white sneakers and black glasses. The Wayne's World actress was last seen in public back in June 2025 when she took her pup out for another walk in her Bel Air, Calif., neighborhood.

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The 'Wayne's World' Star Appeared in a Handful of Roles in the 2010s

Source: MEGA Lara Flynn Boyle has been staying under the radar in recent years.

Boyle took a step back from the Tinseltown spotlight in the 2010s and only appeared in a handful of roles during the decade, such as Hansel & Gretel Get Baked, Lucky Dog and Death in Texas. The Men in Black II star is best known for playing high schooler Donna Hayward in the surrealist mystery series Twin Peaks from 1990 to 1991. Her other iconic roles included playing lawyer Helen Gamble on ABC's The Practice and a gig in the 1994 film Threesome.

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Lara Flynn Boyle Has No Plans to Ditch Hollywood

Source: MEGA Lara Flynn Boyle opened up in 2024 about her #MeToo experience.

Boyle told People in 2024 she doesn't have any plans to leave the entertainment world despite slowing down her career. "I never wanted to bow out. Any moment I was feeling down or sorry for myself, I made sure I did not complain,” she divulged. “My mom used to sometimes bring me articles about other actresses to show me I’m not the only one getting a raw deal,” she went on. “I love Hollywood. I love everything about Hollywood.” She also touched upon the #MeToo movement, a campaign that gained traction in 2017 and addressed sexual abuse across the industry.

Source: MEGA 'The Practice' star married Donald Ray Thomas II in 2006.