Cate Blanchett Declares the #MeToo Movement Got 'Killed Very Quickly' as She Calls Out Hollywood’s 'Systemic Layer of Abuse'

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Cate Blanchett gave her two cents on the #MeToo movement that came about in 2017 while speaking on Sunday, May 17, at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The actress told moderator Didier Allouch that she felt the campaign, which addressed sexual abuse, "got killed very quickly."

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Source: MEGA The Oscar winner has been a longtime advocate for the #MeToo campaign.

“There are a lot of people with platforms who are able to speak up with relative safety and say this has happened to me, and the so-called average woman on the street is saying #MeToo. Why does that get shut down?" the Australian actress wondered. "What [the movement] revealed is a systemic layer of abuse, not only in this industry but in all industries, and if you don't identify a problem, you can't solve the problem," Blanchett explained.

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#MeToo Gained Traction in 2017

Source: MEGA Many people came forward with sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein in October 2017.

The Carol star noted whenever she goes on film sets, she does a "headcount" of the people present, stating "there’s 10 women and there’s 75 men every morning." “I love men, but what happens is the jokes become the same. You just have to brace yourself slightly, and I’m used to that, but it just gets boring for everybody when you walk into a homogeneous workplace. I think it has an effect on the work," the Ocean's 8 actress confessed. The #MeToo movement caught wind in October 2017 when several women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

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Cate Blanchett Led a Women's March at 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Source: MEGA Cate Blanchett led a women's march at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Blanchett has been a longtime advocate for the campaign. When she served as the Cannes jury president in 2018, she led a women’s march in response to the movement where she held hands with Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux and Ava DuVernay as they walked up the steps of the Palais des Festivals. “Women are not a minority in the world, yet the current state of the industry says otherwise,” she said during the protest at the time.

Source: MEGA Eighty-two women linked arms and walked up the Cannes Film Festival steps together in 2018.