Reco Jefferson: Why Work-Life Balance Is Crucial For Your Business Success

We all need a balanced life at some point. The term "balance "is associated with almost everything we do, including our food choices, relations with others, and the working environment. But do we know how to achieve it? Do we need to "arm" ourselves with professional advice to take steps to achieve our goals?

"Today's work culture revolves around the concept of balance to a great extent," says Reco Jefferson, a successful eCommerce entrepreneur and founder of Helix Agency, who served four years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force. Per Jefferson, finding the right balance in life is essential for happiness and joy and plays a crucial role in running a business.

"Everyone has their recipe for a balanced life. The balance we usually discuss is between our work and private time," he adds. "We know today's time is hectic, and we should be more engaged in finding the perfect work-life balance, even if it seems like a far-fetched dream."

Reco Jefferson is a serial entrepreneur running several successful companies. He set out on an entrepreneurial path to secure his finances so that he could spend more time with his family. Before starting this journey, Jefferson was a software engineer who worked in some of the top big companies in the States.

Still, even though he loved his job as a developer of mobile applications and innovative new software, Jefferson realized that entrepreneurship would allow him more control over his time. He constantly challenged himself to accomplish his life goals and explore new professional roads, and this was just another obstacle in his path.