Reco Jefferson: Why Work-Life Balance Is Crucial For Your Business Success
We all need a balanced life at some point. The term "balance "is associated with almost everything we do, including our food choices, relations with others, and the working environment. But do we know how to achieve it? Do we need to "arm" ourselves with professional advice to take steps to achieve our goals?
"Today's work culture revolves around the concept of balance to a great extent," says Reco Jefferson, a successful eCommerce entrepreneur and founder of Helix Agency, who served four years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force. Per Jefferson, finding the right balance in life is essential for happiness and joy and plays a crucial role in running a business.
"Everyone has their recipe for a balanced life. The balance we usually discuss is between our work and private time," he adds. "We know today's time is hectic, and we should be more engaged in finding the perfect work-life balance, even if it seems like a far-fetched dream."
Reco Jefferson is a serial entrepreneur running several successful companies. He set out on an entrepreneurial path to secure his finances so that he could spend more time with his family. Before starting this journey, Jefferson was a software engineer who worked in some of the top big companies in the States.
Still, even though he loved his job as a developer of mobile applications and innovative new software, Jefferson realized that entrepreneurship would allow him more control over his time. He constantly challenged himself to accomplish his life goals and explore new professional roads, and this was just another obstacle in his path.
"My personal life and work were not in balance; I knew that if I continued with this bumpy road, that would lead me to burnout, and I didn't want that," says Jefferson. "So I quit my job and started my eCommerce business."
The reason why he stopped working in a big company was the same one he created for himself in his entrepreneurial environment. What he needed at the time was a whole new approach. "My goal was not just to work hard, but to enjoy the other activities as well," Jefferson admits.
The inspiration for that came from his mother, a brave woman who spent her whole life working two to three jobs to make ends meet. As Jefferson explains, his mom influenced him in a way where he learned the value of smart work, not only hard work.
"You can work hard for 20 hours each and every day, but you'll still struggle if you don't find the smart way to earn money," says Reco Jefferson. "I learned that lesson a while ago, and now I want to share that and inspire others to take their fate into their own hands."
The benefits of work-life balance are far-reaching: fewer health issues, higher productivity, fewer burnouts, and more mindfulness toward yourself and the people around you. Still, taking matters into our own hands is often easier said than done.
Many people still need help finding their perfect place where they are satisfied, as technology has changed many work cultures (for example, remote work) and created a fuzzy mess between work and personal time.
According to a Zippia research summary of vital work-life balance statistics, slightly over half of the employees have a good balance between work and personal life.
On the other hand, eight out of ten employees have experienced burnout at least once, while five in ten have experienced burnout more than once.
With that in mind, Jefferson explains that people can achieve the famed work-life balance simply by learning to set manageable daily goals. The strategy consists of three parts: setting long-term personal goals, breaking them down into smaller ones, and then doing the work to stay on course.
"When setting the goals, they must be specific, rewardable, and time-bound. For example, my plan for the next five years is to set up my businesses, so I can stop overseeing day-to-day operations and essentially be in the background. "I want my operations to run the same without me having to be present."
After setting a goal, the plan should be broken down into smaller increments – yearly, monthly, and eventually daily plans with a to-do list. “And then you just track your day-to-day, work hard and keep your head down,” says Reco Jefferson. “Push toward your goal and keep the process going by regularly reviewing and updating your to-do list. Take it step-by-step, and success will come.”