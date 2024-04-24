Recovering the Lost Art of Aged Wine in Today’s Instant Gratification-Focused Society

The idiom “aged like fine wine” is often used to describe something or someone that becomes better over time, maturing gracefully and increasing in value. Almost everyone is aware of this phrase, and it’s ironic that people today are so focused on the ‘right here, right now’ mentality that even wine is not given a chance to age well. The installation of barcode scanners in stores allowed researchers to gain insight into people’s buying habits, and a study by Sonoma State University revealed that 90% of buyers open a bottle of wine within two weeks after buying it, which is virtually instant, given that wine takes years to age.

According to Chuck Easley, owner of Sonoma, California-based La Rochelle Wines, Pinot Noir is one of the varietals of wine that typically age well due to its higher acidity and tannin content. The most valuable wines are those that age well, with those of older vintage frequently fetching high prices, due to their rarity and more complex flavors. However, due to market demand, most Pinot Noirs from California are now sold within a year or two after vintage and are not intended to age as well as classic Pinot Noirs. Many commercial winemakers love this trend, as the wine doesn’t need to be aged in the bottle and can be sold at a quicker pace, resulting in lower storage costs and quicker returns.