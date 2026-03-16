Red Carpet Fails! See the Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Oscars: Photos

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Hollywood's finest hit the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars for cinema's biggest night. While some stars knocked it out of the park, others made our worst-dressed list. Scroll through the gallery below to see more!

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Kevin O'Leary

Source: DISNEY Kevin O'Leary is a Canadian businessman best known for 'Shark Tank.'

The Shark Tank businessman may be the boss in the boardroom, but he missed the mark with the over-embellished blazer. Continuing to make headlines, O'Leary wasn't shy on the red carpet about defending Timothée Chalamet's recent controversial comments about opera and ballet being a dying art. “He’s a really great guy,” O’Leary told Variety. “I just put 1000 bucks on Kalshi walking in here that he’s going to win, because I know the voting stops long before that controversy happened. The kid is a great kid. He took a b-- rap on that. And by the way, gave a lot of promo to opera houses and ballet.”

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Choe Zhao

Source: DISNEY Choe Zhao was the second woman ever to win Best Director in 2020.

The Chinese filmmaker, currently in the spotlight for her latest project, Hamnet, drew mixed reactions for her over-the-top look, with fans wishing she left the veil at home.

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Amy Madigan

Source: DISNEY Amy Madigan took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress during the 2026 ceremony.

Although the Weapons star took an Oscar home for her performance in the horror film, her look fell short on the red carpet. During her acceptance speech, Madigan acknowledged that she set the record for the longest gap between nominations before a win. When asked about the difference between the two award nods, she humorously said, "What's different is I got this little gold guy."

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Odessa Azion

Source: DISNEY Odessa Azion appeared in the 2025 film 'Marty Supreme.'

The actress, known for her role in Marty Supreme, took a risk on the red carpet by wearing an all-black outfit, that featured a plunging neckline. Though her hair and makeup were flawless, fans weren't a fan of the glove sleeves.

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Milo Manheim

Source: DISNEY Milo Manheim is best known for his role in Disney's 'ZOMBIES' franchise.

The former Disney star went the classic route by wearing a suit and bow-tie, but the overly long jacket threw the look off.

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Rei Ami

Source: MEGA The Netflix star is best known for her providing the singing voice for Zoey on 'KPop Demon Hunters.'

Though the KPop Demon Hunters singer looked stunning, fans wished she'd left the dramatic jacket at home. However, they were obsessed with her custom Rahu Mishra mini dress and the David Webb jewelry she paired with the look.

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Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

Source: DISNEY Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin's Oscar looks were not cohesive.

Fans felt that the married couple, who met on the set of ABC's Once Up a Time, were not cohesive with their red carpet looks.

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Tamron Hall

Source: DISNEY Tamron Hall is an Emmy-Award winning television personality.