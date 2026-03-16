Red Carpet Fails! See the Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Oscars: Photos
March 15 2026, Published 9:34 p.m. ET
Hollywood's finest hit the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars for cinema's biggest night.
While some stars knocked it out of the park, others made our worst-dressed list.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more!
Kevin O'Leary
The Shark Tank businessman may be the boss in the boardroom, but he missed the mark with the over-embellished blazer.
Continuing to make headlines, O'Leary wasn't shy on the red carpet about defending Timothée Chalamet's recent controversial comments about opera and ballet being a dying art.
“He’s a really great guy,” O’Leary told Variety. “I just put 1000 bucks on Kalshi walking in here that he’s going to win, because I know the voting stops long before that controversy happened. The kid is a great kid. He took a b-- rap on that. And by the way, gave a lot of promo to opera houses and ballet.”
Choe Zhao
The Chinese filmmaker, currently in the spotlight for her latest project, Hamnet, drew mixed reactions for her over-the-top look, with fans wishing she left the veil at home.
Amy Madigan
Although the Weapons star took an Oscar home for her performance in the horror film, her look fell short on the red carpet.
During her acceptance speech, Madigan acknowledged that she set the record for the longest gap between nominations before a win.
When asked about the difference between the two award nods, she humorously said, "What's different is I got this little gold guy."
Odessa Azion
The actress, known for her role in Marty Supreme, took a risk on the red carpet by wearing an all-black outfit, that featured a plunging neckline.
Though her hair and makeup were flawless, fans weren't a fan of the glove sleeves.
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Milo Manheim
The former Disney star went the classic route by wearing a suit and bow-tie, but the overly long jacket threw the look off.
Rei Ami
Though the KPop Demon Hunters singer looked stunning, fans wished she'd left the dramatic jacket at home.
However, they were obsessed with her custom Rahu Mishra mini dress and the David Webb jewelry she paired with the look.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
Fans felt that the married couple, who met on the set of ABC's Once Up a Time, were not cohesive with their red carpet looks.
Tamron Hall
Although the color looked gorgeous on the talk show host, a bit of extra tailoring would have truly knocked the look out of the park.