You Haven't Seen Cabaret Like Red Velvet Burlesque Show
Burlesque and cabaret are making a huge comeback in the entertainment world. In the last few years, burlesque shows have become more popular, a trend linked to the glamor and excitement of the genre. More production companies now provide burlesque and cabaret performances and the “modern feel” in the dance performances. But it is not possible to talk about burlesque in the 21st century without mentioning Red Velvet Burlesque show.
When it comes to burlesque and cabaret, few shows can compare to the high-energy, sultry performances of Red Velvet Burlesque show. The show has been voted the best not just in New York but the whole country, with many praising its unique approach and talent.
The Red Velvet Burlesque show is all about the burlesque experience. They have burlesque dancers from around the world showcasing the newest and most exciting burlesque and cabaret performances, some never seen before, that make your night out truly memorable.
The dancers at Red Velvet Burlesque combine outstanding choreography with classic burlesque dance routines guaranteed to stimulate your senses. They engage with the audience to ensure everyone is having a good time and even bring you on stage during the performance and make you part of the show. Additionally, the show varies from week to week. This means your experience one week is completely different from the previous or the following week, making it fun even for repeat customers. Attending one of Red Velvet Burlesque’s shows will make you delighted and enthralled with the show's wonderful talent.
The Red Velvet Burlesque show is brought to you by former exotic male dancer Armand Peri and his partners Jeffrey Wachman, Dino Campagna, and Sharay Hayes of Red Velvet Entertainment Group. These are not new names in the dancing, entertainment, and business worlds.
The award-winning team is comprised of executive entrepreneurs, authors, artists, real estate investors, and a former NPC and IFBB bodybuilding champion. Armand is the CEO of New Age Productions Inc and the founder of Hunk-O-Mania Entertainment, a live choreographed male revue show for women with daily shows across the US. The first Hunk-O-Mania nightclub show took place in 1998 in New York City and expanded to many cities nationwide over the years. Hunk-O-Mania nightclubs have received acclaim as the world's largest and most successful male revue from various news and media outlets.
The Hunk-O-Mania nightclub shows inspired Armand, Jeffrey, Dino, and Sharay to start Red Velvet Burlesque, a burlesque show that was new, fun, entertaining, and engaging.
The Red Velvet Burlesque show is always looking for new talent and innovative ways to keep the audience entertained. It focuses on performance quality, which translates into a unique, exciting, and fun experience for audiences.
In less than three years, the Red Velvet Burlesque show has managed to wow the public with their shows selling out in NYC and other cities. Red Velvet Burlesque is currently the fastest-growing burlesque and variety show nationwide and the #1 burlesque show in the country, providing some of the most extravagant and exotic burlesque and cabaret performances in the world. If you haven’t seen one of their shows yet, get ready to be entertained!