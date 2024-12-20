NEWS Redefining the 'Goddess' Aesthetic in the Beauty Industry with Selestia Beauty Source: selestia beauty

In a beauty world often swayed by fleeting trends, Selestia Beauty rises with a mission that reaches deeper than surface aesthetics. Founded on the belief that beauty is deeply personal and rooted within, Selestia Beauty seeks to empower individuals to embrace their unique, untamed beauty. As Luca Mignini, the visionary founder, reflects, "Selestia Beauty was born from a desire to celebrate the beauty within each of us—the kind that isn’t defined by others but felt within." The name "Selestia Beauty" itself is intentional, capturing a celestial quality that’s as radiant and timeless as the stars. This guiding philosophy drives every product Luca and his team creates, aiming to be a constellation of tools that help people shine unapologetically in their authenticity.

Article continues below advertisement

Crafting Products for Inner Strength and Outer Radiance Selestia Beauty’s products are meticulously crafted, each designed to be both effective and transformative. The brand’s flagship item, the "Strong as You Are" clear brow gel, captures the essence of the brand. "It’s a formula that defies gravity, holding your brows in place from sunrise to starlight," Mignini shares. "We go beyond makeup; we create tools for self-transformation." This idea of beauty as self-empowerment, rather than mere adornment, stands out in a competitive industry, where Selestia Beauty seeks to be a fortress of authenticity and strength amid an ocean of trends. The brand's bestselling Amazon products—the Divine V Highlighter, Queen Cobra Mascara, Queen Cobra Liquid Eyeliner, and Laminatrix Clear Brow Gel—continue to reflect its commitment to enhancing beauty essentials. With each product thoughtfully designed to blend strength and beauty, Selestia Beauty has curated a collection that resonates with its customers' desire for authenticity and resilience.

Article continues below advertisement

The Selestia Audience: Confident, Bold, and Unapologetic The Selestia Beauty customer isn’t just any beauty lover. The brand speaks to bold individuals who embrace their unique beauty with confidence. "Selestia Beauty is for the unapologetic and self-made—individuals who are vibrant, proud, and bring personality to every encounter," says Mignini. These are individuals who see beauty as an expression of self, carefully crafted through influences that range from social media to feminist culture. To connect with its community, Selestia Beauty leans into authentic storytelling and collaborative spaces, inviting customers to share their personal beauty journeys.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: selestia beauty

Article continues below advertisement

The "Goddess" Aesthetic: A Vision of Raw, Individual Power At the heart of Selestia Beauty is a "goddess" aesthetic that redefines traditional beauty standards. "Our aesthetic is raw, powerful, and fiercely individual," Mignini explains. "It’s the courage to show up as yourself." This aesthetic influences everything from the luxurious textures and refined packaging of the products to the way customers are encouraged to use them—not as a mask, but as a way to amplify their own radiance. Each product is like a secret weapon, channeling the allure and strength of a goddess into the everyday lives of those who wear it.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Journey Rooted in Italian Heritage and Artistic Passion Building Selestia Beauty hasn’t been without challenges, but the founders’s personal and professional experiences have prepared him well. With a background as a COO in the fast-moving consumer goods industry, he brought manufacturing, marketing, and sales expertise to his new role. But it was his Italian heritage and his deep appreciation for art that gave Selestia Beauty its soul. "Growing up surrounded by the architecture and masterpieces of Botticelli and da Vinci, beauty has always held a sacred place in my heart," he shares. Inspired by his muse and wife, Soňa, Luca sees beauty as a way to empower others. Watching Soňa embrace fashion and makeup as her own artistic expression ignited his desire to create a brand that not only celebrates outer beauty but honors the journey within.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: selestia beauty

Article continues below advertisement

Empowerment, Authenticity, and Radical Self-Celebration Selestia Beauty’s values—empowerment, authenticity, and radical self-celebration—are reflected in every aspect of the brand, from product offerings to marketing strategies. "We’re redefining beauty as an act of personal expression, not conformity," explains Mignini. This vision guides the brand in creating high-quality, inclusive products and in shaping a community where self-expression is valued. Customer feedback plays a pivotal role in this mission, with personal stories inspiring the brand to craft products that resonate with their users on a deeper level.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: selestia beauty