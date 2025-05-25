or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > ree drummond
OK LogoNEWS

Wedding Countdown! Ree Drummond Dishes on Daughter Paige's Big Day

Photo of Ree Drummond
Source: MEGA

Ree Drummond revealed what’s in store for Paige’s wedding and hinted at a few surprises along the way.

By:

May 25 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Get ready for the wedding of the season! Ree Drummond, the beloved Pioneer Woman, is in full prep mode as her youngest daughter, Paige, gears up to tie the knot with fiancé David Andersen. Just two days before the big celebration, Ree took to Instagram to share her excitement—and some insider info!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ree Drummond and Paige Drummond
Source: @thepioneerwoman/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Our second baby is getting married here in 2 days," the 56-year-old reality star posted, giving fans a glimpse into her family's whirlwind preparations.

This is no ordinary wedding; it's a Drummond affair at the family's sprawling ranch!

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier last month, Ree let fans peek behind the curtain, posting a sweet photo of Paige and David, 25, and revealing they were deep into wedding planning.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @thepioneerwoman/Instagram

Ree Drummond shared that they’re in the final stages of wedding planning.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're getting to the stage where we're finalizing the ceremony program, figuring out the seating chart, coordinating transportation… and pulling up Accuweather about six times a day to see how the wedding day forecast has changed," she shared on April 23. "Will we have 40 mph wind gusts or a perfect still evening? Will we have hail? Will Ladd keep the cattle (and manure and flies) out of the South Big South until after the wedding? Will the basset hounds hear the commotion and crash Paige's wedding like they did Alex's?"

She added, "So for now, I'll just say I'm SO excited for Paige. She loves her fella and she can't wait to marry him, and that's all this mama really needs to know."

MORE ON:
ree drummond

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In a previous blog post, Ree also spilled the tea on a recent wedding event for Paige and David.

"This past weekend, Paige and David (and lots of friends and family!) were in town for a party and a shower," she exclaimed. "Now that the weekend is over, I feel hungover—not from alcoholic beverages, but from the sheer love and romance of it all. I'm starting to get so excited about the wedding! At the same time, I'm glad the wedding is still two months away, haha. I've gotta get on that rowing machine, man."

"I know Paige has a few details going on, but at this point my main goal is to be able to zip my dress. Kidding not kidding," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ree Drummond, Paige Drummond and Alex Drummond.
Source: @thepioneerwoman/Instagram

Ree Drummond shared that it was Paige Drummond’s sister Alex Drummond who found the wedding dress.

Article continues below advertisement

And let's not forget the much-anticipated wedding dress saga! Back in September 2024, Ree reminisced about dress shopping with Paige, revealing her daughter tried on a whopping 40 gowns before finding "The One."

Article continues below advertisement
Ree Drummond ,Alex Drummond, Paige Drummond, Mauricio Scott and David Andersen.
Source: @a_paige_in_my_book/Instagram

With Paige Drummond’s wedding coming up, fans wonder what surprises await.

"My second child wound up finding the dress of her dreams. I can't show you the dress right now for obvious reasons, and in order to preserve the wedding dress magic, I'm also not sharing the forty she tried on," Ree teased on her blog.

"But I PROMISE you that the week after the wedding next May, I will post a gallery of every single contender. It was such a fun fashion show and I would love to dig into all the options and details and share what I learned. For now, I'm just so thrilled for Paige that she found a dress that she absolutely loves and that she feels is right for her. That's the whole point! (Maybe David's mom and I will take you all shopping with us as we shop for our mother-of-the-bride/groom dresses. We'll definitely need some champagne for that!!)."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.