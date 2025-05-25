Wedding Countdown! Ree Drummond Dishes on Daughter Paige's Big Day
Get ready for the wedding of the season! Ree Drummond, the beloved Pioneer Woman, is in full prep mode as her youngest daughter, Paige, gears up to tie the knot with fiancé David Andersen. Just two days before the big celebration, Ree took to Instagram to share her excitement—and some insider info!
"Our second baby is getting married here in 2 days," the 56-year-old reality star posted, giving fans a glimpse into her family's whirlwind preparations.
This is no ordinary wedding; it's a Drummond affair at the family's sprawling ranch!
Earlier last month, Ree let fans peek behind the curtain, posting a sweet photo of Paige and David, 25, and revealing they were deep into wedding planning.
"We're getting to the stage where we're finalizing the ceremony program, figuring out the seating chart, coordinating transportation… and pulling up Accuweather about six times a day to see how the wedding day forecast has changed," she shared on April 23. "Will we have 40 mph wind gusts or a perfect still evening? Will we have hail? Will Ladd keep the cattle (and manure and flies) out of the South Big South until after the wedding? Will the basset hounds hear the commotion and crash Paige's wedding like they did Alex's?"
She added, "So for now, I'll just say I'm SO excited for Paige. She loves her fella and she can't wait to marry him, and that's all this mama really needs to know."
In a previous blog post, Ree also spilled the tea on a recent wedding event for Paige and David.
"This past weekend, Paige and David (and lots of friends and family!) were in town for a party and a shower," she exclaimed. "Now that the weekend is over, I feel hungover—not from alcoholic beverages, but from the sheer love and romance of it all. I'm starting to get so excited about the wedding! At the same time, I'm glad the wedding is still two months away, haha. I've gotta get on that rowing machine, man."
"I know Paige has a few details going on, but at this point my main goal is to be able to zip my dress. Kidding not kidding," she added.
And let's not forget the much-anticipated wedding dress saga! Back in September 2024, Ree reminisced about dress shopping with Paige, revealing her daughter tried on a whopping 40 gowns before finding "The One."
"My second child wound up finding the dress of her dreams. I can't show you the dress right now for obvious reasons, and in order to preserve the wedding dress magic, I'm also not sharing the forty she tried on," Ree teased on her blog.
"But I PROMISE you that the week after the wedding next May, I will post a gallery of every single contender. It was such a fun fashion show and I would love to dig into all the options and details and share what I learned. For now, I'm just so thrilled for Paige that she found a dress that she absolutely loves and that she feels is right for her. That's the whole point! (Maybe David's mom and I will take you all shopping with us as we shop for our mother-of-the-bride/groom dresses. We'll definitely need some champagne for that!!)."